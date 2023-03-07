Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2028 at an 18.66% CAGR

Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell therapy market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.66% during 2022-2028.



Cell therapy (CT) is the transplantation of human cells to replace or repair damaged tissues and cells. It comprises hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), skeletal muscle and mesenchymal stem cells, lymphocytes, and dendritic and pancreatic islet cells. It improves the immune system of the body to fight cancer cells.

Apart from this, cell therapy assists in treating various conditions, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases, urinary problems, damaged cartilage in joints, spinal cord injuries, a weakened immune system, and neurological disorders. At present, it is used to manufacture regenerative medicines for developing and applying new treatments to heal tissues and organs and restore functions lost due to aging, disease, and damage.



Cell Therapy Market Trends:



At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiac abnormalities, across the globe. This, along with the growing number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, governing agencies of several countries are promoting clinical trials around the world, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce skin rejuvenation and tendon regeneration therapies. They are also focusing on developing direct cell reprogramming to replace lost neuronal tissues due to neurodegeneration or neurotrauma.

Moreover, there is an increase in the development of advanced genomic therapy techniques to treat various diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia, and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for regenerative medicines to replace tissue or organs damaged by diseases, traumas, or congenital issues is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cell therapy market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on cell type, therapy type, therapeutic area and end user.



Breakup by Cell Type:

Stem Cell

Bone Marrow

Blood

Umbilical Cord-Derived

Adipose-Derived Stem Cell

Others

Non-stem Cell

Breakup by Therapy Type:

Autologous

Allogeneic

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Malignancies

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global cell therapy market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global cell therapy market during 2023-2028?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell therapy market?

4. What are the key factors driving the global cell therapy market?

5. What is the breakup of the global cell therapy market based on the cell type?

6. What is the breakup of the global cell therapy market based on the therapy type?

7. What is the breakup of the global cell therapy market based on the therapeutic area?

8. What are the key regions in the global cell therapy market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global cell therapy market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cell Therapy Market



6 Market Breakup by Cell Type



7 Market Breakup by Therapy Type



8 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

AlloSource

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Cells for Cells

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

MEDIPOST

Mesoblast Limited

NuVasive

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd

Vericel Corporation.

