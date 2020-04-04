Cell phones seized as search warrant executed against provincial cabinet minister

Submitted

CBC News has learned the RCMP executed a warrant against a cabinet minister in Premier Dwight Ball's government Friday and seized the minister's cell phones.

The action was taken because of an unproven allegation that the minister in question leaked information in contravention of a cabinet minister's duty to maintain secrecy.

The subject of the alleged leak is not specified but the warrants claim it happened sometime between June 1, 2018 and March 12, 2020.

CBC News has also learned that Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has advised the premier that he should seek the resignation of the minister at the centre of the controversy.

Parsons has not responded to a message left for him on this topic.

CBC News also attempted to ask the Premier during Saturday's provincial briefing for an explanation about the cabinet minister's conduct, but the question was not permitted as it was deemed to be not related to COVID-19.

