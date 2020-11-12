Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2020 Monitored by Consumer Articles

The best early Black Friday cell phone deals for 2020, featuring Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone and OnePlus smartphone offers
Black Friday sales researchers are identifying all the best early cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the latest savings on best-selling mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Google. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Smartphone Deals:
- Up to $700 off on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android smartphones at AT&T.com - check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands. Up to $700 off with a valid trade in
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphones at Boost Mobile - including deals on highly-rated 2020 models
- Save up to 66% on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, SE, Pixel 4a, 5, Galaxy S20, Note 20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon - check live deals on a range of top-rated smartphones
- Save on a wide range of no contract & unlocked smartphones at Walmart
- Save up to 47% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon - instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
Best iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones
- Save up to 37% on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile - check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals:
- Save up to 52% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save up to 35% on a range of unlocked & pre-paid Galaxy smartphones at Walmart
Best Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $230 off on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon - check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday sale and Amazon's latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view thousands more active discounts available now.
Having the best cell phone, regardless of brand, will always be a major investment. There are lots of smartphone brands with breathtaking features to choose from so deciding on what cell phone to buy is all the more important. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Apple iPhone 11 appear to be currently the most popular choices for Android and iOS mobile phones. While these two cell phone models dominate the market, the Google Pixel 4 XL and the OnePlus 8 are not lagging behind in terms of their value-for-money features.
