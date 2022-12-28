Cell Line Development Services Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2030 with Increasing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Line Development Services Global Market - Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell line development service market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2030 to reach $2,093.2 million by 2030. Increasing trend of biologics outsourcing and increasing approval and demand for biologics and biosimilars are driving the market. While, growing incidence rate of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases & genetic disorders, growth in research activities related to the diseases and also recombinant cell lines for the production recombinant biopharmaceutical proteins and technological advancements in cell line engineering (gene editing tools) & cell line development technologies, screening technologies and process development are giving immense growth opportunities for the market.

However, tedious procedure involved in the development of stable cell lines and high risk of contamination are restraining the market. Furthermore, stringent and complex regulations and the high cost and technical requirement to adhere to accreditations such as GMP are posing threat to the industry.

Cell line development service global market is classified based on the expression system, cell line type, application and geography. Based on expression system, cell line development service global market is segmented into microbial, mammalian and others. Among these, mammalian expression system is accounted for the highest revenue of in 2022 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to increasing approval of novel biologics drugs with mammalian expression system, ability to add human-like post-translational modifications to the complex protein therapeutics and launch of advanced mammalian expression system to improve biologics development.

Based on the cell line type, global cell line development service market is segmented into CHO, Mouse Myeloma (NS0; Sp2/0), Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK), Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK), Hybridoma, Human Embryonic Retina (PER.C6) and others. Among these, CHO cell line accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to increasing approval of biologics which are developed from CHO cell lines, development of advanced CHO cell line development platform by the CDMO and collaboration to offer CHO based CLD services.

Cell lines are essential for a wide range of applications including gene function studies, drug discovery assays, the production of biotherapeutics and diagnostics. Based on application, cell line development service global market is segmented into research, bioproduction and diagnostics. Among these, bioproduction segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due higher demand of biologics & biosimilars for therapeutics application and increasing collaboration between the companies for the development & production of biotherapeutics using cell line development platforms.

Based on the geography, cell line development service global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America commanded the highest revenue in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR of from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a early teen CAGR during the forecasted period.

Most of the CDO or CDMO offering cell line development services to generate cell lines for bio production, research or diagnostic purposes. Companies are developing advanced platforms to generate high-performance, highly stable, production cell lines. For instance, in October 2022, Aragen Life Sciences has launched its RapTr 2022 cell line development platform.RapTr2022 offers a 33% reduction in CLD timelines and delivers increased titres up to 6g/l. The RapTr CLD services include the proven CHO-DG44 and CHO-GS cell lines and proprietary vector combinations with an innovative clone selection process.

Newer technologies such as automated screening methods, advanced cell line engineering techniques, enhanced expression systems, improved process monitoring, and use of single use bioreactor & micro bioreactor for small scale bioproduction are further expected to provide this market with lucrative future growth opportunities. Screening of high producing cell clone one of important step in cell line development. Automated screening is used for screening of a large number of clones to identify the small subset of high producing clones. Nanofluidic technologies offer a promising solution to further miniaturize cell culture processes. One such technology platform has been developed by Berkeley Lights. CDMO are adopting advanced clone selection technologies (such as omics, optofluidics, and siRNA) to enhance their cell line development services offerings. Apart from optiofludics technologies, CDMO are adding advanced single cell sorting technologies to expand their offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

3 Cell Line Development

4 Host Cell Lines

5 Cell Line Development Global Market, Based on Region

6 Cell Line Development Services Market, Based on Expression System

7 Cell Line Development Services, Based on Cell Line Type

8 Cell Line Development Services, Based on Applications

9 Cell Banking and Characterization Services

10 Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3P Biopharmaceuticals

  • 53 biologics

  • A & G Pharmaceutical Inc (Precision Antibody)

  • Abzena PLC

  • AGC Inc. (AGC Biologics)

  • Anthem Biosciences Private Limited.

  • Applied StemCell Inc.

  • Aragen Bioscience

  • Avid Bioservices Inc

  • Biologics International Corp

  • Bioneer A/S

  • Biovian Oy

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • BPS Bioscience, Inc.

  • Canton Biologics Co., Ltd

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Celonic AG

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • CJ Cheiljedang (Batavia Biosciences B.V)

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Curia

  • EirGenix, Inc.

  • Emergent Biosciences

  • Eurofins Scientific S.E

  • Evotec

  • ExcellGene SA

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies)

  • Fusion Antibodies

  • Genscript Biotech Corporation

  • Great Bay Bio

  • GVK Biosciences Private Limited

  • Hepalink (Cytovance Biologics & SPL)

  • JSR Corporation [JSR Life Sciences, LLC (KBI biopharma, Selexis SA, CrownBio)]s

  • Kemwell Biopharma

  • LFB Biomanufacturing

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio)

  • Merck KGaA

  • Minapharm Pharmaceuticals (Egypt)(ProBiogen AG)

  • Mycenax

  • Northway BiotechPharma

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Polpharma Biologics S.A

  • Premas Biotech Pvt Ltd

  • Rentschler Biopharma SE

  • Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

  • Sartious Group

  • Sino Biological Inc

  • Syd labs

  • Syngene International Ltd.

  • Thermofischer Scientific Inc.

  • Trenzyme GmbH

  • Wuxi Biologics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efl0zb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24