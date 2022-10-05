Cell Isolation Global Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.62%
Global Cell Isolation Market
The global cell isolation market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.62% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Cell isolation, or separation, refers to the process of identifying and removing one or more specific cells from a heterogeneous mixture of cell population. The targeted cells are identified, isolated and separated according to their type. Some commonly used methods for cell isolation include magnet-activated cell separation, filtration, centrifugation and flow cytometry.
Cell isolation is also used to diagnose diseases, cellular research and therapies by analyzing the ribonucleic acid (RNA) expressions. It aids in minimizing experimental complexity while analyzing the cells and reducing the interference from other cell types within the sample. As a result, it finds extensive application in cancer research, stem cell biology, immunology and neurology.
Cell Isolation Market Trends:
Significant growth in the medical and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on cell-based research is providing a thrust to the market growth. Researchers actively utilize isolated cells to develop novel cell therapies and cell-based treatments for various chronic medical ailments. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also widely using cell isolation technologies to improve drug discovery and develop drugs with enhanced efficacies. In line with this, the increasing requirement for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Additionally, the development of advanced separation tools for proteins, nucleic acids, chromatin and other complex cells for subsequent analysis is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Technique:
Centrifugation
Surface Marker
Filtration
Breakup by Cell Type:
Human Cells
Animal Cells
Breakup by Product:
Consumables
Reagents, Kits, Media and Sera
Beads
Disposables
Instruments
Centrifuges
Flow Cytometers
Filtration Systems
Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems
Breakup by Application:
Biomolecule Isolation
Therapeutics
Stem Cell Research
Cancer Research
Tissue Regeneration
In-Vitro Diagnostics
Breakup by End Use:
Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Laboratories and Institutes
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global cell isolation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell isolation market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?
What is the breakup of the market based on the cell type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global cell isolation market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Cell Isolation Market
6 Market Breakup by Technique
7 Market Breakup by Cell Type
8 Market Breakup by Product
9 Market Breakup by Application
10 Market Breakup by End Use
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Alfa Laval AB
Becton Dickinson and Company
Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
General Electric Company
Merck KGaA
Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrankt) & Co. KG
Roche Holding AG
STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
Terumo Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
