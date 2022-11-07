ReportLinker

Report Scope: The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of cell and gene therapy tools: GMP proteins, media, cell separation and activation reagents, viral and non-viral, cytokine release syndrome monitoring products, GMP antibodies, leukapheresis instrumentation, immunoassays (multiplex and singleplex) and bioreactors.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360900/?utm_source=GNW

BCC Research analyzes each tool type, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next six years.



The current report provides detailed analysis of the market’s drivers, challenges and opportunities.The report also covers market projections to 2027 and market share for key market players.



The report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report provides impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



Report Includes:

- 105 total tables

- An updated overview of the global market for immunoassay-based cell and gene therapy tools and reagents

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents in the life sciences industry, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of actual market size and revenue forecast for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, application/disease area, end-user, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), product innovations, clinical trials, and various government regulations affecting the market outlook for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents

- Review of prevalence of infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments; along with the recent technological advancements, competitive environment, and the industry value chain analysis

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the prevailing cell and gene therapy tools market, and its vendor landscape

- Patent review and new developments, R&D efforts, industrial changes with emphasis on recent investments, and current state of the immunoassay technology

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for cell and gene therapy in life sciences applications owing to their proprietary technologies, novel product launches, key mergers and acquisition deals, and other strategic advantages

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Abcam, Akron Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies and Avrobio.



Summary:

Cell and gene therapies (CGT) are a novel therapeutic modality for a range of chronic and age-related conditions.These provide a fundamental treatment option for disease conditions that do not have a cure or cannot be treated with conventional drugs.



Initially, cell and gene therapies were highly explored for oncology.However, the research is expanding into other areas including autoimmune disease, rare disease, musculoskeletal disease, cardiovascular disease and dermatological diseases.



Cell and gene therapy has potential applications in many disease areas, including cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary disorders, spinal cord injuries, type I diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, stroke, burns and osteoarthritis.



Demand for cell and gene therapies is high and there is lot of R&D in this segment supported by huge investments and funding for CGTs.According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine 2020 report,CGT research raised nearly $REDACTED billion in 2020, higher than 2019.



The number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for cell and gene therapies will increase over the coming years. The FDA estimates that by 2025, it will approve REDACTED - REDACTED cell and gene therapy products per year.



Increasing investments, capacity expansions for clinical and commercial manufacturing, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased healthcare expenditure drive the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market. There have been accelerated approvals in recent years coupled with technological advancements (development of off-the-shelf products and application of advanced gene editing techniques like CRISPR) will lower the complexities involved around manufacturing CGTs and will attract many pharma and biotech companies to enter the market.



The global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to $REDACTED billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.The cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market is segmented based on application, type, end user and region.



Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Miltenyi Biotech, Sartorius and Bio-Rad Laboratories.



The North American region has the highest share, followed by Europe.Extensive R&D activities take place in the region, there are major players present, plentiful funding and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



All these factors contribute to growth in the market. Based on application, the cancer segment has the highest share.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



