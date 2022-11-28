Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BioTek, Merck Millipore, Corning, Sigma-Aldrich & More

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past 100 years cell culture has undergone tremendous evolution from laboratory curiosity into a valuable and widely used research and bio production tool. Earlier researchers used to employ hanging drop cultures or on the bottom of pyrex glass flasks and petri dishes, which were later replaced with collagen coated plates to improve cell attachment and growth. Protein coating on the plates is beneficial as it allows cell attachment of vitronectin and fibronectin found in the serum containing culture medium to spread and adhere to the wall providing better surface for cells to adhere.

For the purpose of this study, the various types of protein surface coatings studied includes self-coatings and pre-coatings. The pre-coatings segment is further categorized as microwell plates, petri dishes, flasks, slides and cover slips. The sources of protein surface coatings are classified as animal derived, human derived, plant derived and synthetic. Market size estimates and forecast of these segments for the period 2015 to 2025 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The geographic segmentation of the global cell culture protein surface coatings market is performed for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2015 to 2025 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

This report also includes qualitative assessment factors such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints and opportunities) to have a good understanding of the current and anticipated trends in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market. Competition assessment tools such as market attractiveness assessment and competitive landscape analysis by key players are also presented in the study. Furthermore, this report concludes with profiling of key players currently enjoying prominent position in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market.

Market Segmentation
Type

  • Self-Coatings

  • Pre-Coatings

  • Multiwell Plates

  • Petri Dishes

  • Flasks

  • Slides

  • Cover Slips

Source

  • Animal Derived

  • Human Derived

  • Plant Derived

  • Synthetic

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market: By Source, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • BioTek Corporation

  • BioVision Inc.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Greiner Bio One International GmbH

  • Merck Millipore

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Trevigen Inc.

  • Viogene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnq1s6

