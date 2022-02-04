Celine Unveils Heart-shaped Handbags and Romantic Accessories for Valentine's Day

In the mood for love, Celine has debuted its Valentine’s Day collection of handbags and accessories to celebrate the special day. Rosy pinks, vibrant reds and rich shades of brown ground the festive range of purses, while delicate hair clips and dazzling necklaces complement the assortment of bags.

Standouts include the medium Celine Heart-shaped bag, covered in cozy shearling and calfskin – a sophisticated and wearable take on the classic V-day teddy bear, as designer bags, of course, make better gifts. The heart-shaped medium Celine bag also comes in its signature shade of red, which features a crossbody chain in addition to its demure handles, so that you can keep your heart closer to your sleeve if you’d like.

Elsewhere, the Heart Tambour in Triomphe canvas and calfskin mimics a decadent box of chocolates with its deep brown facade, tan lining and trunk-like shape. Meanwhile, the heart appears on the Teen Triomphe Celine Classic Panier bag in the form of a quaint leather patch. The French brand’s Valentine’s Day collection doesn’t skimp on sparkle as the line includes gold heart-shaped pendants, cube necklaces kissed with crystals and Gossip Girl-esque tortoise hair clips, lovingly adorned with the Celine moniker, dotted with a heart above the “i.”

Scroll through Celine’s Valentine’s Day collection above. Retailing for $640 to $2300 USD, the new bags are available on the brand’s website, head there to treat yourself or someone you love.