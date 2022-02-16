CELINE Releases Mid Top Sneaker in 3 Colorways

Jascmeen Bush
·1 min read

Following a capsule collection of heart-shaped bags for Valentine's Day and a gorgeous parfumerie campaign starring BLACKPINK's Lisa, CELINE is giving fans three new spring-ready sneaker styles.

The CELINE CT-02 puts a luxury spin on the classic basketball sneaker. Crafted from calfskin, the design echoes the Nike Air Force 1 with a burst of perforations taking over the toe box. The minimal upper sets the stage for "CELINE" branding on the forefoot strap, midsole and heel.

Other design details include a mesh lining, padded ankle collar and additional CELINE branding on the outsole.

Green, black and white colorways are available now via CELINE's webstore and boutiques. The premium pair carry a $760 USD price tag.

In other footwear news, Nike launches a Black History Month sneaker and apparel capsule.

 

