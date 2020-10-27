Celine hosted its SS21 show at the Stade Louis II in Monaco

From Harper's BAZAAR

Celine has released imagery and video footage of its spring/summer 2021 show, which took place at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, home of the national football team. The show, which saw supermodel Kaia Gerber make her catwalk season debut, took place earlier this month on the 8 October.

Taking over the stadium, Celine had models walk around the athletics track, where they modelled the latest collection from creative director Hedi Slimane.

The youthful collection was filled with baseball caps, sweatpants, jeans, ballet pumps and boots, which were paired with slick leather jackets, dressy tops and seriously glossy accessories, including a selection of chic new handbags from the fashion house.

The looks echoed how a Hollywood starlet might dress when out and about running errands while being knowingly photographed by paparazzi, but also felt very appropriate for how we are all wanting to dress in 2020 (and beyond) following the impact of various lockdowns and the pandemic. Comfortable, casual, yet pulled-together and sophisticated.

