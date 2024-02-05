Celine Dion Makes Surprise Grammys Appearance Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion made an unexpected appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The singer, who has kept a low profile in recent years amid a battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, presented the night’s biggest trophy, Album of the Year, to Taylor Swift.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said, “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Dion went public with her diagnosis in 2022 when she announced the postponement of her world tour. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she shared at the time on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion’s Grammys appearance comes just days after Amazon announced that it had acquired the documentary I Am: Celine Dion. The film — which will stream on Prime Video at an as-yet-unspecified date — follows the five-time Grammy winner as she “navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life” with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Other presenters at this year’s Trevor Noah-hosted Grammys included Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Christina Aguilera, Maluma, Samara Joy, Lionel Richie, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Tomlinson and Kacey Musgraves.

As for this year’s Grammy nominees, SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven. Tied for third place with six nominations apiece are Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

And what would the Grammys be without high-profile performances from every genre of music? Some of this year’s performers included Eilish (watch here), Cyrus (watch here), Rodrigo (watch here), SZA, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Brandy Norwood, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman and U2.

What did you think of Dion’s surprise Grammys appearance? Drop ’em in a comment below.

