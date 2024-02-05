Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance At The Grammys Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards amid the singer battling and being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

After Trevor Noah announced Dion, the room gave her a standing ovation that moved the star.

“Thank you all. I love you fight back,” Dion said. “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

She continued, “Those who have been blessed enough to be here, at the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to the people all around the world.”

Dion was not one of the confirmed presenters of the night, and when Noah announced the lineup of the last awards of the gala, the presenter of Album of the Year was blurred on an on-screen graphic.

The Grammy Award winner presented the last award of the night, saying it gave her “great joy” to do so and recalling that “two legends — Diana Ross and String — presented to me 27 years ago.”

Dion presented the award to Taylor Swift, who made history by becoming the artist with the most wins in that category.

