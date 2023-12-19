Celine Dion has 'lost control over her muscles' amid battle with stiff-person syndrome, says sister

"The goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know."



Céline Dion's sister Claudette is giving an update on the singer's health condition as her battle with stiff-person syndrome continues.

The 55-year-old pop star previously announced her diagnosis of SPS, a rare neurological disorder that causes intense muscle stiffness, and body spasms. In a recent interview with French-Canadian publication 7 Jours, Claudette revealed that her sister “doesn't have control over her muscles.”

“There are some who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not [very well] known,” she added. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Celine Dion

The elder Dion explained that while the singer (and her family) hope to see her back onstage, the progression of her illness has left them uncertain.

“It’s true that, in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” Dion continued. “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because [Dion’s condition is a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Representatives for Celine Dion did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

In December 2022, when the “My Heart Will Go On” singer announced her diagnosis in an emotional video, she shared that the rare disorder “affects something like one in a million people.” The following year, she postponed performances citing medical issues and in May, announced that she was officially canceling her 2024 Courage World Tour dates due to her continued health concerns.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent," she said in a statement. "It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

Story continues

Dion added, "I want you all to know I'm not giving up, and I can't wait to see you again!"

According to Yale Medicine, SPS is an autoimmune and neurological disorder that leads to rigidity and spasms in the torso and limbs. Dion previously admitted to experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” and has since been largely out of the public eye.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.



Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.