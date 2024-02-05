Celine Dion Just Made a Surprise Appearance at the Grammys, and It Made the Night

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Between the incredible performances, surprise Taylor Swift album announcements, and actual awards, the 2024 Grammys have been a pretty great night. And they just got better: Celine Dion made a surprise appearance.

There to present the evening's biggest award, album of the year, Dion took the Grammys stage to a standing ovation. She was dressed in a long amber coat over a pink gown, and had a short bob haircut.

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart,” she told the crowd. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to people around the world."

She then noted that Diana Ross and Sting presented the album of the year honor to her—27 years ago—before presenting the award to none other than Swift for Midnights.

Rumblings that Celine Dion would make a surprise appearance first appeared on social media earlier in the evening. Chris Gardner, a writer at The Hollywood Reporter, posted a photo of the singer at Crypto.com Arena along with her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Dion has been out of the spotlight since 2022, when she announced she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that causes muscles to alternate between spasming and going rigid. Dion has not appeared at the Grammys since 2019.

To see all the looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet, and for more of Glamour’s live show coverage, click here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour