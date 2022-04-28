Celestica Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Robert A. Cascella
544,046,335
98.54%
8,052,867
1.46%
Deepak Chopra
540,929,976
97.98%
11,169,226
2.02%
Daniel P. DiMaggio
542,197,570
98.21%
9,901,632
1.79%
Laurette T. Koellner
536,845,828
97.24%
15,253,374
2.76%
Robert A. Mionis
545,116,275
98.74%
6,982,927
1.26%
Luis A. Müller
545,371,953
98.78%
6,727,249
1.22%
Carol S. Perry
544,616,181
98.64%
7,483,021
1.36%
Tawfiq Popatia
543,775,439
98.49%
8,323,763
1.51%
Michael M. Wilson
520,242,240
94.23%
31,856,962
5.77%
About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.
