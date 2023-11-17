Celestica Among Host of Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Abitibi Metals Corp. (C.AMQ) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Hercules Silver Corp. (V.BIG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Friday. No news stories available today.

Celestica Inc. (T.CLS) hit a new 52-week high of $38.83 Friday. No news stories available today.

Denison Mines Corp. (T.DML) hit a new 52-week high of $2.41 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dynacor Group Inc. (T.DNG) hit a new 52-week high of $3.48 Friday. No news stories available today.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T.DSG) hit a new 52-week high of $111.73 Friday. No news stories available today.

Encore Energy Corp. (V.EU) hit a new 52-week high of $5.15 Friday. No news stories available today.

Fission Uranium Corp. (T.FCU) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $48.85 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T.GWO) hit a new 52-week high of $42.24 Friday. No news stories available today.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) hit a new 52-week high of $79.49 Friday. No news stories available today.

Independence Gold Corp. (V.IGO) hit a new 52-week high of 23.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Laramide Resources Ltd. (T.LAM) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (T.MGA) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (T.NXE) hit a new 52-week high of $8.63 Friday. No news stories available today.

Story continues

Shopify Inc. (T.SHOP) hit a new 52-week high of $94.17 Friday. No news stories available today.

Spark Power Group Inc. (T.SPG) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

PetroTal Corp. (T.TAL) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) hit a new 52-week high of $189.59 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (T.U.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $26.08 Friday. No news stories available today.



