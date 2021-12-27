Celestial Unity Allows Long Term Sustainability with a Real-World Use Around a Digital Token

Celestial Unity is an integrated, decentralized financial service. It aims to provide secure, inclusive, innovative, and transparent crypto financial services for users worldwide

Celestial Unity provides a systematic formula way for people to get a continued increase in value and payments without volume in the crypto world. Blockchain technology is here to transform the world. Ever Since its discovery, this peer-to-peer network has given access to everyone, bringing decentralization into play. The list of its applications has revealed that it can achieve a high level of transparency and security. The global financial crisis that paved the way for the invention of CryptoCurrency is now on its way to change the whole discourse of finance. It is the right time to think about it and one must investigate thoroughly to find the right option.

CryptoCurrency has been the center of attention for a while now. However there still is plenty of confusion as to what it is and the credibility of it is often questioned. Aiming to resolve the current challenges in the crypto space, PHX Innovations aims to provide secure, inclusive, innovative, and transparent crypto financial services for users worldwide. PHX Innovations enables users to participate in the crypto market allowing crypto passive income through it in a way that is convenient and seamless. They are providing high-quality assets to the market and promoting the wealth of the whole market for everyone interested.

PHX Innovations has come up with a concept of a commercial banking to be functional for the CryptoCurrency industry while the banking functionalities will run as a traditional bank to provide financial services to the public and business while ensuring economic and social stability and sustainable growth with the economy. The system will allow users to connect their digital wallets and verify identity with their primary bank account, allowing an easy transaction process between the two and a centralized location for financial needs. The facility is incorporated with traditional loan facilities, debit cards, credit cards, and the system users are used to with a digital facility acceptance.

The Celestial Unity token’s marketing techniques and budget allocation are within PHX innovation’s power to allocate funding and appropriate marketing. Innovate, Disrupt, Empower, Transition. Several models are under development to implement and achieve these goals. Readers by now are intrigued to know why celestial unity token over others? Well the answer is simple, it has many benefits:

- Risk mitigated and Systematic Growth: With Celestial Unity a systematic risk mitigated continuous growth platform has been developed for the community with one mind in mind of the end-users ability to profit.

- Auditable and Transparent: PHX Innovations data is transparent and open to everyone on the platform. All acceptance information is posted on the PHX Innovations website.

- Community Driven: PHX Innovations is designed to foster a community of crypto users. They want to empower people to participate more in the crypto market and benefit from it.

- Celestial Unity Use Token: PHX Innovations has proposed a unique introduction that can be utilized globally across all cryptocurrency platforms. Thus, not only benefiting the broad crypto community but also a global network that can start integrating the systems on a massive scale.

The Celestial ecosystem is a platform designed for continuous rewards paid to its holders in BUSD while increasing rewards weekly without volume depended. Providing security and long term prosperity, the holders get rewarded in 3 different systematic programs of functions.

CU Market is a designed peer to peer marketplace that will allow users to develop their business solutions on a secured platform with excellent advertising capability as seamlessly as possible. CU market provides 100% security in crypto payments or money back guarantee for services provided via the platform and transaction.

Celestial Unity NFT Real Estate is a platform designed for the cryptocurrency market that provides long-term rental income from commercial and residential properties. The Celestial Unity NFT real estate allows users to purchase unique NFTs, the properties purchased for the NFTs by PHX Innovations will give users rewards in BUSD while holding the NFTs.

With all this and much more loading, The Celestial Unity visions to disrupt the way the crypto industry is and combine this new economy with traditional banking methodology. Promoting redistribution, they aim to give every person in the world an equal chance to manage and improve their financial security, to provide security to new investors and a broader range of the market to acquire crypto and being trading through a regulated safe system

Website: http://www.celestialunity.com/

CONTACT: Name: Denisz Sipos Email: Support@phxinnovations.com Organization: Celestialunity



