Celestial City Onboards Arcade as Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2022 / The team at Clst City is pleased to announce that Arcade has now been on boarded as strategic advisors and strategic partners to aid in the development of the Celestial City ecosystem.

About Celestial City

Clst City is an Initial Song Offering (ISO) platform that will host major and independent artists on the metaverse.

This innovative platform is where music fans will experience their favorite artists and have the unique opportunity to monetize their experiences.

Team Background and Milestones

- Varied expertise in legal regulations, blockchain, entertainment, and more

- Relevant Government Partnerships

- Relationship to top-tier and world-renowned Music Companies

- Active Artists with over 4 billion cumulative streams

- Led by a Former Vodacom Executive

- Netflix Global Marketing Executive onboarded

- Onboarded a Marketing Consultant for Kucoin, Houbi, Bybit and more

- Extensive blockchain experience

Strategic Advisory

Arcade allows you earn rewards from PlayToEarn and metaverse games without requiring NFT ownership.

The platform is supported by Crypto.com Capital, Solana Ventures, KuCoin Labs, and more.

"Music is energy that brings people together, and Celestial City is going to make it possible for talented artists to spark a new era of collaboration and creativity." - Kevin Oakeson, Co-founder and CBDO, Arcade said.

"Creativity isn't complete until it meets community. Arcade is providing the GameFi community with the opportunity to earn meaningful rewards" - Dr. N. Newton, Co-Founder, Celestial City

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CelestialCityIO

Telegram: https://t.me/clstcity

Discord: https://discord.gg/Zp2BErj247

Contact Info:

Organization: Clst City

Name: Tims Go

Email: contact@clstcity.io

Location: Baixa, Lisbon

Website: https://www.clstcity.io

SOURCE: Clst City





