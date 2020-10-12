From Netdoctor

Celery juice is having its moment in the world of wellness and, of course, like many other fads, it’s supported by well-known celebrities.

The purported benefits of celery juice include slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, reducing blood pressure and lowering cholesterol, as well as playing a role in the prevention of cancer, obesity, thyroid issues and acne. However, many of these claims are dubious and lack the science to back them up. As is the case with all so-called ‘superfoods’, no single food has the power to prevent or cure disease.

Here, Rob Hobson, Head of Nutrition at Healthspan, separates fact from fiction, and reveals the true benefits of including celery juice in your diet.

Celery juice nutrition

Believe it or not, celery juice has a more concentrated nutrient profile compared with eating celery stalks, because of the removal of the fibre.

A glass (150ml) of celery juice is classed as one of your Five-a-Day (just one glass of juice counts, so make sure your other servings are whole fruits and vegetables).

Nutrition per 150ml celery juice:

Calories 24

Fat 0.3g

Saturated fat 0g

Carbs 5.7g

Sugars 3g

Fibre 1.8g

Protein 1.2g

Calcium 7% RDA

Magnesium 5% RDA

Phosphorus 5% RDA

Potassium 20% RDA

Vitamin C 11% RDA

Vitamin K – 44% RDA

Celery juice also contains a number of phytochemicals – most notably apigenin and luteolin – which act as antioxidants in the body.

Is celery juice good for you?

While there are some unfounded claims circulating about the benefits of celery juice, it is in fact good for you.

Here are some of the main benefits:

• Celery juice is a way of hydrating the body (as are all fluids).

• Compared with other fruit and vegetable juices, celery is lower in sugar – and excess sugar in the diet contributes to weight gain and poor dental health.

• Celery juice is low in calories.

• Celery juice contains a source of certain vitamins and minerals, which enable your body to work properly.

• Celery juice contains plant compounds that act as antioxidants and help to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is though to be at the root of many diseases – this doesn’t mean celery juice can prevent specific diseases, but just that it contains compounds that help to reduce inflammation in the body.

• Celery juice is a good source of potassium, which is essential for fluid balance in the body. Potassium helps your kidneys to get rid of sodium through your urine, easing tension in your blood vessels. The NDNS survey shows that 11 per cent of men and 23 per cent of women don’t get enough potassium in their diet, which is likely due to the fact that only 30 per cent manage to eat Five-a-Day.

Celery juice: fact vs fiction

While, as you can see above, celery juice has many great health benefits, it’s important to be very wary of more extravagant claims relating to celery juice, as most of the research is done on rats and involves concentrated extracts of celery, not the juice.

For example:

Celery juice and high blood pressure

Research linking celery to high blood pressure has shown that a chemical called 3-n-butylphthalide (3nB) in celery seed extract has antihypertensive properties. One study, published in the Natural Medicine Journal, showed that consuming a capsule containing 75mg of celery extract twice daily for six weeks significantly reduced blood pressure. The authors of this study suggested that 3nB might reduce the build-up of fatty deposits within arteries and increase the elasticity of artery walls, which in turn may lower blood pressure. However, this was a pilot study and it involved celery seed extract, not celery juice.

