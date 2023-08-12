How to use celery butt, heart and leaves in a waldorf-inspired salad – recipe

This is my plant-based, no-waste take on a classic waldorf salad. I use the sweet celery heart, butt and leaves, which often go to waste, so save the stalks for any other dish you fancy. The mayo-style dressing is made from aquafaba instead of egg yolks.

While testing the recipe, it struck me that it made sense to use the chickpeas in the dish, too, which transforms the salad into a one-bowl meal for two.

A plant-based waldorf salad with chickpeas, celery leaves and aquafaba mayo

I love the retro classic waldorf salad for it’s simplicity: the sour apples, sweet grapes and crunchy walnuts seem to complement each other perfectly, and those three key ingredients are amalgamated and transformed into something quite luxurious with just a generous dollop of mayonnaise dressing.

I rarely make mayonnaise with eggs – I prefer to save them for better uses – and aquafaba makes a more than adequate substitute anyway, plus its residual chickpea flavour contributes to the overall savouriness of the salad. By adding the chickpeas themselves, too, you fill and bulk out the salad, and also add nutrition. Celery leaves are a wonderfully fragrant ingredient that can be used in all kinds of dishes, and not just salads – treat them like a flavourful aromatic herb.

Serves 2 as a main course/ 4 as a side salad

2 tbsp aquafaba (AKA chickpea water)

1 tbsp dijon mustard

About 100ml extra-virgin olive oil, or similar

½ tbsp maple syrup, or sugar

Juice and finely grated zest of ½ lemon

120g celery butt, heart and leaves - save the stalks for another use

1 large green apple

120g red grapes

100g crushed walnuts

1 x 400g can chickpeas, drained

1 baby gem lettuce

1 pinch sweet paprika, to finish

First make the mayo dressing. In a clean bowl, mix the aquafaba and mustard, then beat in the oil in a slow, steady stream, until the mixture thickens and emulsifies. Season with sea salt and pepper, then stir in the maple syrup and lemon juice and zest.

Cut off a sliver off the base of the celery butt, to trim off any oxidised bits, then cut off the bottom 5cm and finely chop. Remove the celery heart, inner white stems and leaves, and finely chop them, too. Put all the chopped celery in the mayo bowl.

Next dice the apple and halve the grapes, then add to the bowl with the walnuts and chickpeas, toss to mix and season to taste. Pull off the baby gem leaves one by one, until you get to the heart, then cut the heart into wedges. Arrange the leaves on a large platter, top with the waldorf salad mix and serve decorated with the wedges of baby gem heart and a sprinkling of sweet paprika.