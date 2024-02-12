The Celebs Were Out In Full Force At The Super Bowl. Here's Who You Might Have Missed.

The Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas was nothing less than star-studded.

From Jay-Z stirring up cuteness by arriving with daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, to Post Malone pulling up to perform a melodic acoustic rendition of “God Bless America,” Allegiant Stadium was bustling with big names as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off on Sunday.

And much to no one’s surprise, superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, stole the show prompting social media users to deem the age-old game the #SwiftieBowl.

Check out the celebs that showed up to the game.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively root for the Chiefs.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively root for the Chiefs.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was thrilled to bring kids Sterling and Bronze to the big game.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was thrilled to bring kids Sterling and Bronze to the big game.

Justin Bieber was watching with model wife Hailey Bieber. It was rumored Justin was going to be a surprise guest during the halftime show.

Justin Bieber was watching with model wife Hailey Bieber. It was rumored Justin was going to be a surprise guest during the halftime show.

Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Jason Kelce cheered for his brother, Travis Kelce, wearing very flashy checkered overalls.

Jason Kelce cheered for his brother, Travis Kelce, wearing very flashy checkered overalls.

Her royal highness, Queen Latifah looked like she was having a great time in her luxury box.

Her royal highness, Queen Latifah looked like she was having a great time in her luxury box.

Paul Rudd brought his son Jack Rudd. He rocked a mustache which looked like it could have been inspired by Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Paul Rudd brought his son Jack Rudd. He rocked a mustache which looked like it could have been inspired by Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, were just fans this Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, were just fans this Super Bowl.

Elon Musk looks bored while attending Super Bowl LVIII with his son.

Elon Musk looks bored while attending Super Bowl LVIII with his son.

Jared Leto was ever-fashionable while watching the big game with a friend.

Jared Leto was ever-fashionable while watching the big game with a friend.

Jon Hamm (left) and Miles Teller hang out.

Jon Hamm (left) and Miles Teller hang out.

La La Anthony (left), Khloe Kardashian (right) and model Winnie Harlow (top right) seemed to have their attention away from the game.

La La Anthony (left), Khloe Kardashian (right) and model Winnie Harlow (top right) seemed to have their attention away from the game.

Aitana Rinab Perez (left) and Janelle Monáe were ready to party.

Aitana Rinab Perez (left) and Janelle Monáe were ready to party.

Apple CEO Tim Cook watching the game from a VIP box.

Apple CEO Tim Cook watching the game from a VIP box.

Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend Super Bowl LVIII pregame festivities.

Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend Super Bowl LVIII pregame festivities.

Lana Del Rey sat right below close friend Taylor Swift's box.

Lana Del Rey sat right below close friend Taylor Swift's box.

Story continues

Jon Hamm wore a Chiefs jersey while his wife, Anna Osceola, was rooting for the Niners.

Jon Hamm wore a Chiefs jersey while his wife, Anna Osceola, was rooting for the Niners.

Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking.

Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking.

Comedian Heidi Gardner was Chiefs-chic in yellow and red tie-dye.

Comedian Heidi Gardner was Chiefs-chic in yellow and red tie-dye.

(Left to right) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Minka Kelly and singer/songwriter Dan Reynolds look on in the first quarter.

(Left to right) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Minka Kelly and singer/songwriter Dan Reynolds look on in the first quarter.

Lindsey Vonn was stylish in burgundy while watching her beloved 49ers.

Lindsey Vonn was stylish in burgundy while watching her beloved 49ers.

Reba McEntire brought down the house with her National Anthem.

Reba McEntire brought down the house with her National Anthem.

Post Malone performed a delightfully folksy version of

Post Malone performed a delightfully folksy version of "America the Beautiful."

Oscar-winner Andra Day performed

Oscar-winner Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Related...