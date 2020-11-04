Celebs Are Venting About Their Election Anxiety on Social Media

Getty Images, CHRIS DELMAS / Contributor, Leon Bennett / Stringer, Phillip Faraone / Stringer

With several states predicting that their mail-in ballot counts won't be in for several days, the United States is currently in a state of limbo waiting to see who will be the next president. And yes, we're all very nervous. The anxiety set in last night as the first polling stations began to close at 7 p.m. ET, and until a winner is declared, we predict our collective nerves will only get worse before they eventually settle—if/when that even happens. Some celebs have taken to social media to express their concerns/fear/stress, and we can't help but like and favorite every single post.

Lili Reinhart, "an emotional eater," and Emmy Rossum started stress eating at around 10 p.m. ET last night. Though Reinhart didn't disclose her food of choice, Rossum tweeted that she downed a "bowl of zucchini and a bag of cookies" to help herself feel sane.

Just ordered an incredible amount of food because I’m an emotional eater and I’m scared. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 4, 2020

I had a bowl of zucchini and a bag of cookies. Whatever you need. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 4, 2020

Elizabeth Banks attempted to cope with ice cream early in the evening, resorting to "pacing back and forth" to burn off both nervous energy and the gallon of dairy product she ate.

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

"Everything's fine" over at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house. Teigen was "stress cooking" at the time she posted this tweet, however, it looks as though she couldn't quite focus up and wrangle that avocado.

Padma Lakshmi summed up her mood with this Jim Carey GIF. Just trying to keep it together, people! That's all!

Cardi B has taken up smoking (times three). She captioned this hilarious post, "How these elections got me watching these states turn red." Yeah...same.

Ice T just served us this "ICE Cold Fact" and like, yeah. He's right.

Honestly, we think being awake during your own surgery may be less awful than sitting through his purgatory.

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

Amanda Knox—yes, that Amanda Knox—is really trying to find a silver lining if the worst comes to fruition. We're laughing, but also crying.

Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right? — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) November 4, 2020

Comedian Ashley Nicole Black perfectly described how our brains are working right about now. Short-circuiting is an understatement.

