Celebs like Tom Brady, Larry David did ads for crypto giant FTX. Now they're getting sued

·5 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of now-bankrupt FTX, speaks during an interview on an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein in New York City in August. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg - image credit)
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of now-bankrupt FTX, speaks during an interview on an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein in New York City in August. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg - image credit)

At its peak, crypto giant FTX was so big it attracted celebrities like tennis pro Naomi Osaka and actor Larry David to promote its brand. Now its collapse is shining a critical light on the industry — and pulling the stars into a lawsuit, too.

A legal complaint filed this week in Miami accuses now-bankrupt FTX and its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of deceiving consumers into investing.

The lawsuit, which has yet to be certified, also names 12 celebrity "brand ambassadors" as defendants, including Osaka, David, quarterback Tom Brady, model Giselle Bündchen, basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary.

But the celebrity-studded legal complaint is just one chapter in the saga of Bankman-Fried's collapsing crypto exchange, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

The three-year-old empire — FTX, FTX.US and a trading firm called Alameda Research — once valued at $32 billion US, is fast becoming another cautionary crypto tale.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Bankman-Fried has been oscillating from regretful to defiant in tweets posted from his home in the Bahamas, saying he will raise $8 billion to fix FTX and then telling a Vox reporter, "F*** regulators [they] make everything worse."

The details of the meteoric fall of FTX are emerging in the bankruptcy process.

'Complete failure of controls'

John J. Ray, the new court-appointed CEO of FTX, says he has overseen many corporate failures in his 40-year career, including the liquidation of Enron, but said this week: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here."

London-based crypto blogger David Gerard spoke to CBC's The Current on Friday and said Bankman-Fried came across as kind of a "nerdy, misunderstood trading genius."

But behind the scenes bankruptcy filings now show FTX was shuffling money between entities — shoring each up with no backing, said Gerard.

"He knew he was broke. He was going out there nodding and smiling but knew FTX was a dead company," Gerard told CBC.

As for the celebrity endorsements, Gerard said stars were likely well paid.

Charles Sykes/Invision/The Associated Press
Charles Sykes/Invision/The Associated Press

"It was a gig," said Gerard.

And for investors, he said the draw was the promise "you could get rich for free. Who doesn't want free money?"

FTX appeared strong and solvent, up until November.

But a balance sheet obtained first by the Financial Times and summarized in the Chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware showed FTX had about $1 billion in cash or crypto currency backed by US dollars — which was offset by $9 billion US owed to customers.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ray, the new court-appointed CEO, calls the FTX situation "unprecedented" and says the company was in the control of a "very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals."

He calls Bankman-Fried's ongoing tweets "erratic and misleading public statements."

All this has left the cryptocurrency industry reeling.

"The more that gets uncovered, the more in awe those of us in the industry are about just how much of a cluster f— … it's just a complete mess," said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Toronto-based Ether Capital.

Mosoff says this crash will leave investors fearful.

"You just have this monumental collapse of this enormous and well-respected entity seemingly overnight. Everyone's a little blindsided," said Mosoff.

Dado Ruvic/Reuters
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Ironically, the ad Larry David filmed for FTX — in which his character is portrayed as foolish for rejecting crypto — now seems prescient.

The two-minute spot features David as a curmudgeonly character who travels through time, expressing disdain for inventions ranging from the wheel to coffee to the light bulb, insisting they'll never catch on. At the end of the two-minute spot, he rejects FTX. Now David is accused of being culpable for Americans' trust in FTX.

Celebs face damaged reputations

Dave Pouliot, lawyer and Montreal founder of Coinmiles, says he's not sure if actors can be held accountable — but says they may think twice before endorsing another crypto-token-based venture.

"Their personal reputation risk is at stake here. I think these are actors, they're being paid to endorse a brand publicly. So whether or not they could be found liable from a civil perspective, but reputational damage will be done. They are not likely to appear in another commercial of an investment nature," said Pouliot.

His company does not take investor money, instead offering bitcoin rebates to users. But Pouliot says he'd like to see the industry moved to regulate itself, building in better protections and education.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press
Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Part of the problem with FTX, was how great its founder seemed.

Bankman-Fried is a former Massachusetts Institute of Technology physics student who had worked at Jane Street, an elite financial firm. After founding FTX he attracted top Silcon Valley investors and donated millions to politicians, pushing for regulatory change.

It was after the rival owner of the world's largest exchange questioned FTX's stability that cracks appeared.

There was a three-day panic sell-off costing FTX billions.

Binance head Changpeng Zhao considered buying FTX but fast backtracked, citing regulator concerns. But further industry regulation is futile, says Mosoff.

"You can tick off as many regulatory check boxes and paper filings as you want. If [bad actors] want to do something nefarious, they'll find a way to do it," said Mosoff.

Mosoff says the Mount Gox scandal — a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that imploded in 2014 — and Quadriga — the exchange whose founder Gerald Cotten died mysteriously in 2018 taking the keys to $250-million in crypto assets to the grave — did not scare people away for good.

He said the FTX saga will hopefully slow the flocks of "get-rich-quick" investors drawn by Bitcoin's rise from $4,000 to a $70,000 high in 2020.

"People were blindly sending money in to buy these assets," he said.

In the end, despite volatility, Mosoff believes when all the current drama shakes out, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum will still retain their glitter.

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Garoppolo's 3rd down plays key for Niners in latest win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers offense was stumbling, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who bailed the team out for a change. The quarterback widely viewed as being carried to success by talented playmakers and a stout defense came through with several big throws in San Francisco's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Garoppolo was at his best in difficult spots, completing 6 of 7 passes for 90 yards and four first downs when the Niners (5-4) were facing third-a

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.