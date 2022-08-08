Celebs Ripped for Asking for Prayers for Anne Heche

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Alec Baldwin and Rosanna Arquette are among a number of celebrities who have been slammed for sending thoughts and prayers to Anne Heche after the A-lister’s high-speed crash into a Mar Vista house while allegedly drunk.

Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday to send “my best wishes and all my love” to Heche, who is reportedly in stable condition in a hospital after suffering severe burns in the incident. According to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 59 firefighters more than an hour to access, confine, and extinguish the “stubborn flames” caused when Heche’s vehicle slammed into the two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.” Heche was pulled out of the burning vehicle in critical condition.

She is now stable, according to a statement from Heche’s friend and podcast partner, Heather Duffy Boylston. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” she said.

In his Instagram video, Baldwin says: “Anne is an old pal of mine. There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.

“I love you, Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I’m sending you all my love.”

He then asked: “'Everyone please join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thanks.”

In response, many took to the comments to suggest that the focus should be on the occupant of the house whose Heche’s car slammed into.

Footage taken by numerous doorbell cameras in the neighborhood on Friday showed the speed at which Heche’s car was traveling before the crash. Moments later she slammed into the home, which subsequently went up in flames. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the house is now “uninhabitable.”

The occupant of the home, identified as Lynne Mishele, told CBS LA reporter Tena Ezzeddine after the crash: “I’m a mess. We’re alive, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Police have not charged Heche but said she was allegedly driving at twice the legal speed limit.

“What about the people that she almost killed?... Is she more important?” posted one user in reply to Baldwin’s video.

“Yes I hope she is okay but hey how about saying my thoughts are with those who were nearly killed also,” said another. “C’mon Alec.”

Actors Peter Facinelli, Rosanna Arquette, and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper, Heche’s ex with whom she shares a 13-year-old son, were also among the celebs who came in for criticism after posting tributes.

Political consultant Nathan Schneider tweeted in reply to Arquette, who asked people to “pray” for Heche: “She could have killed somebody. Heche needs some serious mental health counseling before she hurts someone.”

She could have killed somebody.



Heche needs some serious mental health counseling before she hurts someone. — Nathan Schneider (@SchneiderLD35) August 6, 2022

Mishele’s neighbor Lynne Bernstein told People that she “was extremely fortunate” to survive and that Heche’s car crashed “almost all the way through” the house and “almost immediately” caught fire.

A GoFundMe page set up by neighbors John and Jennifer Durand for Mishele has already raised close to $40,000.

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful,” the fundraiser reads. “The home, however, was completely burned. Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

They described Mishele as a “kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others” and urged supporters to donate to the campaign.

