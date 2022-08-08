Celebs Ripped for Asking for Prayers for Anne Heche

Matt Young
·4 min read
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Alec Baldwin and Rosanna Arquette are among a number of celebrities who have been slammed for sending thoughts and prayers to Anne Heche after the A-lister’s high-speed crash into a Mar Vista house while allegedly drunk.

Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday to send “my best wishes and all my love” to Heche, who is reportedly in stable condition in a hospital after suffering severe burns in the incident. According to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 59 firefighters more than an hour to access, confine, and extinguish the “stubborn flames” caused when Heche’s vehicle slammed into the two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.” Heche was pulled out of the burning vehicle in critical condition.

She is now stable, according to a statement from Heche’s friend and podcast partner, Heather Duffy Boylston. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” she said.

In his Instagram video, Baldwin says: “Anne is an old pal of mine. There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.

“I love you, Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I’m sending you all my love.”

He then asked: “'Everyone please join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thanks.”

In response, many took to the comments to suggest that the focus should be on the occupant of the house whose Heche’s car slammed into.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Footage taken by numerous doorbell cameras in the neighborhood on Friday showed the speed at which Heche’s car was traveling before the crash. Moments later she slammed into the home, which subsequently went up in flames. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the house is now “uninhabitable.”

The occupant of the home, identified as Lynne Mishele, told CBS LA reporter Tena Ezzeddine after the crash: “I’m a mess. We’re alive, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Police have not charged Heche but said she was allegedly driving at twice the legal speed limit.

“What about the people that she almost killed?... Is she more important?” posted one user in reply to Baldwin’s video.

“Yes I hope she is okay but hey how about saying my thoughts are with those who were nearly killed also,” said another. “C’mon Alec.”

Actors Peter Facinelli, Rosanna Arquette, and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper, Heche’s ex with whom she shares a 13-year-old son, were also among the celebs who came in for criticism after posting tributes.

Political consultant Nathan Schneider tweeted in reply to Arquette, who asked people to “pray” for Heche: “She could have killed somebody. Heche needs some serious mental health counseling before she hurts someone.”

Mishele’s neighbor Lynne Bernstein told People that she “was extremely fortunate” to survive and that Heche’s car crashed “almost all the way through” the house and “almost immediately” caught fire.

A GoFundMe page set up by neighbors John and Jennifer Durand for Mishele has already raised close to $40,000.

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful,” the fundraiser reads. “The home, however, was completely burned. Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

They described Mishele as a “kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others” and urged supporters to donate to the campaign.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Creative Organization (@creativeorganization)

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anne Heche In Stable Condition As Her Family Asks For Prayers After Fiery Car Crash – Update

    UPDATE SATURDAY 3:50 PM: Anne Heche’s publicist has released a statement a day after the actress was rushed to the hospital when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We ask to respect her privacy during […]

  • Anne Heche: Actress critically hurt after her car crashes into house and bursts into flames

    American actress Anne Heche has been critically injured after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles and burst into flames. According to NBCLA, the driver was speeding down a residential street - and the blue Mini Cooper drove 30ft into a two-storey home in Mar Vista. Local media reports suggest the 53-year-old has suffered severe burns.

  • Protesters on paddle boards condemn Miami’s plan for tiny homes for the homeless

    A group of paddle boarders and kayakers, including Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, took to the water around Virginia Key Saturday to oppose the City of Miami’s plans to build tiny homes on the island for the homeless.

  • 'I'M NOT A TOTAL IDIOT!' Colin Farrell on Deep Cave Diving!

    'I'M NOT A TOTAL IDIOT!' Colin Farrell talks Deep Cave Diving in Thirteen Lives.

  • This DIY tinted moisturizer hack is taking over TikTok, so I tried it

    TikTok delivers another new beauty hack to try, but how effective is it really?

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk

    Asian share markets were mostly softer on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes. Markets quickly moved to price around a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve. The blockbuster data only raised the stakes for the July U.S. consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation.

  • Exclusive: Jerry Jones not surprised owner misconduct included in Deshaun Watson appeal

    In an exclusive interview with the Star-Telegram, Cowboys’ owner says the NFLPA is “shooting volleys” in citing alleged owner misconduct as part of the Deshaun Watson appeal.

  • Anne Heche in 'stable condition' after fiery Los Angeles car crash: Rep

    Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after she was involved in a fiery car crash on Friday that damaged a Los Angeles home, her representative has confirmed to ABC News. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed Saturday that Heche, 53, was the driver in the solo-vehicle crash. LAPD sources told ABC News they suspect that Heche was allegedly driving at an excessive speed when the crash happened.

  • Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

    "A kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others," neighbors wrote in a GoFundMe for Lynne Mishele, the woman who lost her home in Anne Heche's recent car crash

  • Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn't Ready for "Something Serious" with Pete Davidson

    "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t