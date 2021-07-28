Celebs From Reese Witherspoon to Emily Ratajkowski Are Wearing These Sneakers for 'Hot Girl Walks' This Summer

It's the summer of Hot Girl Walks. What does that mean, exactly? Well, according to TikTok user @exactlyliketheothergirls, a hot girl walk simply consists of walking approximately four miles while thinking about three things and three things only: what you're grateful for, your goals, and how hot you are.

Anyone can participate, of course, and other than a positive mindset, the only other thing you need for a, shall we say, hot person walk, is the right gear to keep up with you on your athletic adventures. With that, a pair of supportive athletic shoes, like this pair from Hoka One One, is an absolute must. And since celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted in the brand's athletic shoes, you can be sure that Hokas are a solid pick for your own walks.

The Hoka Bondi 7 shoes are designed for both running and walking, making them a great option for those of us who gravitate toward power walks as our chosen form of exercise. With a breathable mesh upper portion that will keep your feet cool, a compression molded midsole for support, and a memory foam collar that cradles your ankle, comfort is top priority. These sneakers offer the most plush cushion out of Hoka's collection, ensuring that they're a top pick for walking, in comparison to running shoes that offer more responsive cushion. Plus, these shoes are available in a variety of stylish color combinations, so you're bound to find a pair that fits your style and matches your favorite athletic apparel, from bike shorts to exercise dresses.

Shoppers love these sneakers for all kinds of athletic activities, including walks, and give them rave reviews on Zappos' site. "These put a spring in my step," one reviewer wrote. "[They have] luxurious support and comfort. I actually look forward to daily walks to the park."

Another shopper wrote that these sneakers have improved their daily walks. "I walk about four miles a day, five days per week," they wrote. "Before purchasing these shoes, I was constantly having an issue with my feet. My walk is more enjoyable since wearing my Bondi 7."Whether your own version of the hot girl walk involves exploring your neighborhood or racking up miles on the treadmill at the gym, these walking sneakers from Hoka One One are an excellent companion to your athletic endeavors.