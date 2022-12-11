Celebs And Public Figures Show Support For England Squad After World Cup Loss

Wayne Rooney, Rishi Sunak and Prince William

Wayne Rooney, Rishi Sunak and Prince William

They may not be progressing any further in this year’s World Cup, but the England squad has still received a wave of support following their loss against France.

On Saturday night, England lost out 2-1 to France in Qatar, costing the Three Lions their spot in the football tournament.

Still, despite the result, the team has still been lauded by a number of prolific supporters.

Among them was former captain Wayne Rooney, who wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they’ve played this tournament and they should be proud.”

Giving a specific shout-out to captain Harry Kane, Rooney addeD: “Congratulations to[Harry] on equalling the record, he’ll be on his own soon and couldn’t think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry.”

Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they’ve played this tournament and they should be proud. Congratulations to @HKane on equalling the record, he’ll be on his own soon and couldn’t think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry 💪🏼🏴 @England — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 10, 2022

Similarly, Gary Lineker wrote: “Heartbreaking once again, but no shame in losing to an excellent French team and congratulations to them. There was so little to choose between the two sides.

“This fine young England team gave their all and will only get better. Their time will come.”

Heartbreaking once again, but no shame in losing to an excellent French team and congratulations to them. There was so little to choose between the two sides. This fine young @England team gave their all and will only get better. Their time will come. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 10, 2022

David Beckham – who has come under fire for accepting an ambassadorship role with Qatar during this year’s World Cup – said on Instagram: “Our boys will continue to grow.

Story continues

“It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth [Southgate, England manager], the staff and all our fans can be proud of this team.

“It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that’s what our captain did , the next time it will be a different ending. We walk away with our heads held high.”

Prince William – who is the president of England’s Football Association – also shared his commiserations with the squad, tweeting: “Gareth, Harry and the whole England squad and staff, gutted for all of you.

“You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one!”

Gareth, Harry and the whole @England squad and staff, gutted for all of you. You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W. — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2022

Prime minister Rishi Sunak tweeted after the result: “Harry and the team gave it everything but it wasn’t to be. They can hold their heads high tonight.

“Best of luck to France in the next round.”

Harry and the team gave it everything but it wasn’t to be. They can hold their heads high tonight.



Best of luck to France in the next round. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 10, 2022

A host of other former footballers and public figures have also shown their support to Harry Kane and the England squad since the result on Saturday night:

Commiserations to our brilliant England men’s team. You’ve done our country proud #ThreeLionshttps://t.co/Nz2EnojS28 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) December 10, 2022

So proud of this team. Massive future ahead of them. We were the better team but that’s football. Well done @England we’ll win it soon.🦁🏴#FIFAWorldCup — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 10, 2022

Great footballer.

Great captain.

Great teammate.

I hope the sting from last night doesn’t last too long.#HarryKanepic.twitter.com/M69gsG04Tb — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 11, 2022

2 decent sides. A missed pen. Fine margins. Shit happens. Well done France. #ENGFRA — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 10, 2022

Strikers are not just goals. They are also misses.



The penalty will hurt Harry for the rest of his life.



But he will go again, he will demand the ball, because that’s what strikers do.



My @theathleticfc columnhttps://t.co/s3jiRBurGf — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 11, 2022

This 👇🏾

Well fought #England 👏🏾💪🏾

It was heartbreaking

But...

It's only football.

Now, for what it's worth, time for me to put my support behind #Morocco 🇲🇦#WorldCup2022https://t.co/HyY1wBUJGo — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) December 10, 2022

That's football, sometimes it goes against you. Gutted for Harry. Allez Morocco! — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 10, 2022

You won’t meet a more decent honest footballer or person than @HKane - or a better leader of the England team. Absolutely heart-breaking for him. pic.twitter.com/vgXLRoLrHC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2022

Amazing game, to be fair. We usually lose on penalties and this time we lost on just 1. Congrats to France. They got us back for Agincourt, so now we're even. Friends again 😇 #EnglandVsFrancehttps://t.co/b7wpiQ0iaF — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 10, 2022

The 2022 World Cup has been met with much controversy over the decision to hold the tournament in Qatar due to the country’s track record with human rights, particularly with regard to migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern country, and could lead to seven years in prison, with sexual activity between men potentially resulting in the death penalty

Reports have also claimed that thousands of migrant workers died in Qatar in the lead-up to this year’s World Cup.

READ MORE: