Celebs Go Dating's Paul Carrick Brunson denies quitting show after "altercation" with a celebrity

Celebs Go Dating's Paul Carrick Brunson has denied that he's quitting the E4 series after he revealed he had an off-camera "altercation" with a celebrity during filming for the latest series of the dating show.

The dating guru joined the E4 programme in series 5, replacing Eden Blackman, and currently works on it alongside Anna Williamson and Tom Read-Wilson.

Taking to LinkedIn and his Instagram page, the US-based matchmaker wrote: "I never say goodbye but this time it's different.

"Even though I made friends this series I'll have for life, and I'm grateful for the opportunity, I was more than happy to leave once we wrapped.

"For this series because of filming restrictions due to Covid, [my wife] Jill and the boys stayed in the US while I moved to Surrey for 45 days of filming.

"Being away from my family for an extended period didn't work well for me. On set my tolerance for bullshit was non-existent.

"The moment I felt someone was acting in the agency I turned them out. The second someone hinted at disrespecting Anna, Tom, the crew, or myself, I snapped."

He added: "For the first time I got into an off camera verbal altercation with a Celeb.

"Real talk, if it wasn't for daily meditation, exercise and CBD I would've put my hands on them."

"All this underscores a big lesson for me, my family is my strength," he continued. "I literally need to be with them to function. They ground, replenish and light me up. My family is my greatest treasure."

Following reports that this post meant that Brunson was quitting the E4 show, the matchmaker has shared a statement confirming that he would love to continue to be a part of the show in the future.

"My social post referred only to my departure back to the States where I was very happy to be reunited with my family who I missed terribly," he told Digital Spy.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time filming Celebs Go Dating and since returning to the US I've had lots of lovely messages from fans who have enjoyed watching the show.

"I hear the series was a huge success for E4 and if it returns I would love to continue to be part of it. I have nothing but love and respect for the team at Lime and E4 and am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a great series."

The most recent series of the show saw former Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson taking part alongside Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual and Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry.

Digital Spy has contacted Celebs Go Dating for comment.

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is available to stream now on All4.

