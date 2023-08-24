Celebs Go Dating's Lottie Moss confirms relationship with co-star

Channel 4

Celebs Go Dating star Lottie Moss has confirmed she is in a relationship with co-star Adam Collard.

The model revealed the news that she is now linked to the Love Island star in an interview with fellow Celebs Go Dating star Chloe Burrows.

"When I first saw Adam I was like, 'Nah… he's not my type. Literally not my type at all', and then bam," Lottie admitted on Chloe vs the World.

She continued: "He's very charming, he's very handsome, obviously 6'5, I like the tattoos. It's weird, we just have a connection. Even the height the tattoos wouldn't have been enough but we have a special connection."

Speaking further about Adam, Lottie said: "You know what, he is actually quite soppy when it is one on one, he's just cute. We'll have a cuddle and he'll be lying on me and likes being stroked like a puppy.

"I think it's just when you meet somebody and you feel that way. I've never been like that with guys. Like I'd say, 'Get the f**k off me now', but when you feel like that about someone and it is so rare that it is mutual.

"So when you find that, it's so nice. I just didn't think it would be Adam from Love Island, that took me by storm."

The relationship comes after Adam revealed on Celebs Go Dating that he hooked up with Lottie after the mixer, leaving expert Anna Williamson shocked.

Lottie later opened up about the hookup to a friend, saying: "I don't know anyone who doesn't find him hot."

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4, with new episodes airing every Sunday to Thursday.



