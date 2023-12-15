Celebrity Wedding Dress Designer Tony Ward Reveals the Next Big Bridal Trend—Pink, Gold and Blush Gowns!

"The dress should be very shiny and very glamorous," designer Tony Ward tells PEOPLE. "The bride should feel like a star."

Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal Tony Ward reveals the next big bridal trend

More and more brides are opting for wedding dresses that aren't white.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, Lebanese designer Tony Ward, 53, discussed his latest collection with the iconic bridal boutique, which features an array of dresses in new colors and revealed his top trends for 2024.

"I do around 700 to 800 weddings a year around the whole world," says Ward. "I love [Kleinfelds] because I meet all kinds of people. I can see 50 brides a day."

Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal A model poses in one of Tony Ward's off-white dresses

The designer, who transformed his family’s couture house (which was originally established by his father in 1952) presents six collections per year of couture, ready-to-wear and bridal. Ward's long list of celebrity clients include Selena Gomez, Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey. According to the longtime designer, next season will bring more sparkly options when it comes to wedding dresses.

One dress featured in his Spring 2024 collection called EVERGREEN features a rose embroidered tulle gown with a glistening collar and accents of gold and silver. Another dress part of his Fall 2024 collection features a criss-cross heart-shaped corset fully shimmered in silver on a tulle ball gown.

"A lot of brides want the sexy skin color plush dresses," Ward says. "Not everybody's good in white. Blush and pink and gold are trending."

"We also did grey for a moment," he continues. "This season we're going to have black to grey to white dresses."

Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal Tony Ward sketches out ideas for his bridal collection

When it comes to embellishments, Ward explains that while some brides are opting for simple gowns, others are still looking for heavy bling. "I am also seeing a lot of lace right now on wedding dresses." He adds that while bridal styles constantly change, at the end of the day, a bride should choose a dress that she feels most confident in.

"The bride should feel like a star," he says. "It's important for them."

As far as dress length, Ward says his go-to is always a longer option. "I'm against short dresses," he adds. "You have all your life to wear short dresses, but not on your wedding."

The designer also says that while he's also in favor of brides buying multiple dresses for their special day, he knows that it may not be an option for those who are on a tight budget. He suggests looking for a dress that can be repurposed into multiple looks.

"I like a dress that changes without having to change the dress," he says. "Transformable options with an overskirt, or a layer on the top or even dresses with a removable collar."



