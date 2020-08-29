Celebrity tributes to 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman flood social media: 'What a gentle gifted soul'

Chadwick Boseman, who rose to international fame as T'Challa in 'Black Panther,' was honored across social media by his peers on Saturday. The actor passed away at age 43 as the result of colon cancer. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing on Friday has rippled through Hollywood and beyond. The actor, who was 43, rose to international notoriety in 2018’s blockbuster Black Panther, in which he played the iconic King T’Challa. In addition to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman was known for portraying Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up.

Diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, Boseman continued to work as his disease progressed. In a family statement to announce his passing, his family explained that his work was filmed “during and between countless surgeries chemotherapy” and called him a “true fighter.”

Boseman passed away at home alongside his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. The couple got engaged in October 2019, according to Page Six. In March 2019, at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, Boseman reportedly thanked Ledward while accepting his award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture due to his performance in Black Panther.

Boseman’s profound influence on the Hollywood industry was reflected in passionate social media tributes Saturday. On Facebook and Twitter, former president Barack Obama shared photos from Boseman’s visit to the White House in 2013. “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” tweeted Obama. “You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.”

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Boseman’s mother in Black Panther, shared a touching statement on Instagram, reflecting on the first time they met in 2000 when Boseman, then a student at Howard University, served as her escort at his graduation ceremony where she was a commencement speaker. “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family,” wrote Bassett.

Bassett also shared a series of Instagram photos featuring her and Boseman, including on-set shots and celebratory photos from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Black Panther received the honor in 2019 for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Oprah Winfrey also honored Boseman on Twitter, calling him a “gentle gifted soul.”

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

Actor Josh Gad shared one of his last text messages from Boseman, reflecting the actor’s deep appreciation for life:

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred with Boseman in Avengers: Endgame called Boseman “strong, intelligent, graceful, self-possessed.”

Zoe Saldana, Bosemen’s Avengers costar, said he was “one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life.”

Fellow Black Panther star Forest Whitaker honored Boseman by tweeting, “Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky.”

Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick pic.twitter.com/wIUaooHLqq — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) August 29, 2020

Samuel L. Jackson thanked Boseman “for all you gave us,” and called the actor “a talented & giving artist & brother.”

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

And Ryan Reynolds spoke of Boseman’s death as a “brutal loss.”

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Selma Blair pointed out Boseman’s “spectacular range,” calling him “grace and beauty embodied.”

