Celebrity Trainer Shares Video of Jessica Biel, Kate Upton and More Star Clients 'Killing It in the Gym'

"In honor of International Women’s Day, here’s a compilation of some of the badass women I’ve had the honor to train," Ben Bruno wrote on Instagram

Ben Bruno/Instagram Jessica Biel (left) and Chelsea Handler working out

Celebrity trainer Ben Bruno is proud of his female clients!

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Bruno posted a video montage on Instagram on Saturday showing some of his famous clients working out. The video was set to the song "Giddy Up" by JoAnna Janét.

Jessica Biel kicked off the fitness showcase, which also featured Kate Upton, Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell and Ashley Greene breaking a sweat.

Comedian Chelsea Handler even skied in a bathing suit in the video, and tennis stars Eugenie "Genie" Bouchard and Caroline Wozniacki were seen lifting weights.

Reality star Dixie D'Amelio also made a cameo, and Bruno sweetly included a nod to his grandmother. One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush was featured in the last clip, lifting a weight while lying on a rolling board.

"In honor of International Women’s Day, here’s a compilation of some of the badass women that I’ve had the honor to train all killing it in the gym. LFG!" Bruno wrote in the video's caption.

"Any time you hear someone say that lifting weights will make women look masculine, send them this video because there’s really no argument," he continued. "Game, set, match."

The celebrity trainer went on to explain that he's dedicated to helping erase the stigma surrounding women and weight lifting, and thanked his clients who use their social media platforms to do the same.

Ben Bruno/Instagram Celebrity trainer Ben Bruno

"I really believe that strength training can be life-changing for women," he wrote, noting that it helps increase bone density and balance hormones along with helping women maintain muscle tone.

"Serious props to all the badass women who lift, and for those who don’t yet, it’s never too late to start," he added.



