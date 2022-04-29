Celebrity stylists reveal what really goes into dressing the stars for the Met Gala

Photo credit: Mike Coppola - Getty Images

The Met Gala is unquestionably the biggest night on the fashion industry calendar - both in terms of scale (there are upwards of 200 A-list attendees each year) and in terms of gravitas; all the major fashion houses and designers are represented, with some of the most famous stars in the world playing host.

But it's not only one of the biggest red carpets, it's one of the most exciting - with an annual theme every year which gives rise to fantastical collaborations, where the designers and their muses are encouraged to be as inventive and theatrical as they dare. Where else would you find Zendaya in a light-up Cinderella dress, Katy Perry dressed as a chandelier, or Rihanna in a 16-foot golden cape that drew comparisons to an haute couture omelette?

"It's much more about fashion than it is about Hollywood," says Miranda Almond, personal stylist to Olivia Colman. "It's really exciting in that respect, you can get some really outrageous and over-the-top, flamboyant outfits that you wouldn't normally see on a red carpet."

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, whose clients include Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana, agrees. "It allows for more creativity," she tells us. "People let their guards down a little bit... You can get away with being a little more avant-garde, a little more creative, a little more crazy."

The event famously takes place on the first Monday in May each year, but for 2021 was delayed until September to avoid social distancing restrictions and allow for easier international travel. Now in 2022, just eight short months later, we're back to that iconic May date. So, pandemic-based logistical nightmares aside, what really goes into dressing the stars for the biggest red carpet of the year?

We spoke to six celebrity stylists - Flannery and Almond, as well as Aimee Croysdill, Georgia Medley, Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston - who shared their all-time favourite Met Gala red carpet looks and talked us through the magic behind dressing the A-list for the annual fashion extravaganza.

"The time frame from when sketches are presented to actually when that artist arrives on the red carpet is about a two-month process," explains Flannery. "It's a process of finding what pairs perfectly with your client. There's a bit of back and forth, but when you get that nailed down, the actual design, then you get to tweak and work with the actual decor of it - the embellishments and extra bells and whistles."

Watch the full video above, in which each of the stylists discuss their all-time favourite and most memorable Met Gala red carpet moments.

