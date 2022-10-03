Celebrity spotting on Paris Fashion Week’s party circuit - the VIPs, venues and most daringly dressed

at the FLANNELS x LaQuan Smith PFW Dinner (Dave Benett)

Wow. There is plenty going on in Paris.

For some, the past few nights mark the end of a four week pilgrimage around the fashion capitals of the world. You would forgive many of these famous faces for ducking out of the final gala balls or big brand parties in favour of a couple escargots, a large glass of merlot and bed, s’il vous plaît. Alas, the party rages on – this lot are clearly professionals.

Quinn Mora, Fran Summers, Kaia Gerber, Abby Champion and Eve Jobs at the Zara X Kaia Launch Event (Zara X Kaia Launch Event)

Following a week of PFW-style bashes, it was Saturday night’s Business of Fashion’s #BOF500 Gala, celebrating their updated fashion industry power player list, that has kept everyone gossiping come Monday.

Why? Because literally everyone (yes, who is anyone) was there. Kicking off with Kylie Jenner. She is not a mainstay at Paris Fashion Week, but this season has come out in full force – supporting the likes of Loewe, Acne Studios and Schiaparelli.

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala (Getty Images for BoF)

And low and behold, the makeup mogul rolled up to the 16th arrondissement and swanned onto the BOF’s gilded gold carpet. Entering Paris’s Shangri-La Hotel, formerly the home of Prince Roland Bonaparte, she clung to Mugler’s Creative Director Casey Cadwallader.

The designer known for his sexy cat suits and superb casting proved his strengths, dressing Jenner in a spliced, double layer sheer and lace body stocking and asymmetric train. In other words, quite the head turner.

Charli XCX attends the #BoF500 gala (Getty Images for BoF)

And an A-list line-up joined her. Models Georgia May Jagger, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss reached for the champagne flutes with singers Charli XCX, FKA Twigs and Ellie Goulding. Will Smith’s son Jaden was there, so was Londoner Alexa Chung, and Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone. Phew, what a night.

It has not been the only highlight, though. There was Kenzo on Friday, where Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams joined Beckham bros Romeo and Cruz at Cirque d’Hiver. The 1852 building historically housed circuses, but has a little fashion history too – it’s where Richard Avedon took his iconic "Dovima with the Elephants" Dior shot, and the spot Thierry Mugler hosted his 20th Anniversary fashion circus in 1995 . So far, so chic.

Nigo, Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams at a Kenzo event (Kenzo)

This time around, the likes of Doja Cat, influencer Mia Regan and Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams gathered to celebrate designer Nigo’s latest drop – you could even take home an NFT of your invite (if you felt so inclined.)

Christine Quinn at the FLANNELS x LaQuan Smith PFW Dinner (Dave Benett)

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has made quite the impression this Paris Fashion Week, too. Aside from announcing her desire to become a Creative Director to WWD (que?), she kicked her feet up at a Flannels and LaQuan Smith dinner in the Lapérouse restaurant. Certainly a hotspot for a party, the eatery was established in 1766 and has been a favourite of household names through the decades – from Émile Zola to Kate Moss.

Elsewhere, model Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber looked to have a blast celebrating her new Zara collection with friends in the smoking area. There's no place I'd rather be.