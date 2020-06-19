The celebrity skincare hack that makes greasy skin look glowy

Photo credit: Jim Spellman - Getty Images

We’ve all been there; one minute you’re leaving the house with the skin of J-Lo, and the next you're frantically mopping up the oil slick that's appeared on your T-zone.

Everyone wants glowy, lit-from-within skin - it's the holy grail of beauty. But when your skin type is oily, your priority becomes keeping shine at bay (not encouraging it), and no matter how many primers and powders you pile on, a hot summer's day can ruin everything.

The other problem with layering multiple mattifying products is that it can overload the skin and act like a duvet on a day, causing it to overheat and sweat.

Which is why when we stumbled across a recent tutorial by Lisa Eldridge promising a "quick glow without the grease," we were all ears (and eyes).

Lisa is the go-to make-up artist for the likes of Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Keira Knightley and Victoria Beckham, so she knows a thing or two about prepping skin for photoshoots under hot lights, energetic music videos and physically demanding catwalk shows.

According to Lisa (who suffers from an oily T-zone herself), the secret behind a complexion that's glowy, not greasy, is to use two different products on the face, then skip moisturiser and use a hydrating liquid highlighter and SPF instead.

Below are the exact products she recommends, plus tips on how to apply them to maximise their skin-transforming effects...

The Toning Mist

Lisa starts by spritzing this toning mist onto cleansed skin to calm and reduce redness. Always make sure your toner is alcohol free to avoid drying out your skin. This might sound great for an oily complexion, but it can actually ramp up oil production - not what you want.

The Hybrid Highlighter

Lisa skips moisturiser and dabs on this lightweight-cream-highlighter hybrid instead. She applies it to her cheekbones, taking it up into the temples and across the forehead, also blending it along her jaw and the bridge of her nose. Lisa says to avoid the cheeks and chin, where you're more likely to have larger pores (which certainly don't need highlighting).

The Pore Refiner

Lisa applies this down the centre of her face (the T-zone), where skin tends to be oiliest, stroking it on using a clean foundation brush. She uses a Chanel one, but there's no pressure to go designer! Although she doesn't explain her use of make-up brushes, we suspect it's more hygienic for blemish-prone skin, and less likely to warm it up and open up pores.

The Tinted SPF

This face SPF is not only recommended by Lisa, but by a host of dermatologists we've spoken to in the past. What's great about it is it offers fantastic coverage - closer to a light foundation than a tinted moisturiser, and comes with added skincare benefits. It comes in two shades, Light and Brown, which is disappointing, as the amount of coverage it offers suggests it won't suit a broad spectrum of skin tones. It's worth getting hold of a sample first if you want to give it a go, and if it's not a match, the brand does some great tint-free alternatives. We would also recommed La Roche-Posay Anthelios Shaka Ultra Light Facial Sun Cream, £13.10 (no white residue whatsoever), followed by some oil-free base where needed.

The Finishing Touches

Lisa blends Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer, £32.50 under the eyes, dusts some loose powder all over, then applies a water-gel blush. Water-based blushers set into the skin rather than leaving a greasy sheen like some cream formulas. Lisa used an out-of-stock Bourjois one, but we love the Maybelline Cheek Heat Water Infused Hydrating Gel Sheer Blusher, £8.99. Finally, if you're after an extra pop of highlight, Lisa recommends dabbing the Beauty Blender Glass Glow Crystal Clear Highlighter, £22 along the cheekbones, which has a dewy, rather than frosty finish.

And then you're ready to shine bright like a diamond (the right way) all day ✨

