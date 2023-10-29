Celebrity sightings at Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington

The stars Saturday night were big and bright during the second game of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday.

▪ Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and All Star guard Luka Dončić made an appearance on the jumbotron in the middle of the 6th inning.

Dončić announced he would be attending Saturday’s game with a post on the social media platform X after the Rangers’ game 1 win Friday.

▪ Texas Rangers all-star third baseman Adrián Beltré threw out the first pitch to Hall of Fame Rangers pitcher Fergie Jenkins.

Beltré played eight seasons for the Rangers from 2011 to 2018 and is a four-time MLB All-Star.

Jenkins played six seasons for the Rangers between from 1974 to 1975, and again from 1978-1981. He had a career high 25 wins his first year with the team.

▪ Gov. Greg Abbott made an appearance before the game to hand off the ball to Beltré.