Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Katie Price's decision to quit show

Katie Price was the first star to quit the latest Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – and she wasn't the last.

In last night's (April 27) second episode of the series, three celebs in total decided to VW – that's Voluntary Withdrawal, by the way.

Former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Price packed it in after a gruelling sandbag lifting challenge, which she struggled with due to a recent breast reduction surgery.

"I won't be the fittest and I will struggle with the fitness," she admitted to the camera, but footage showed her ripping off her number and giving it to Ant Middleton.

She later said that she was really "pissed off" at herself for being unable to complete the tasks, and that she always beats herself up, but she plans to return in the future when she is feeling physically up to it.

Later on in the episode, Ant told fellow contestants Anthea Turner and John Fashanu that they were "so far behind" everyone else that he was giving them a chance to leave now with "dignity" rather than continuing to "drag everyone else down".

At first, both celebs refused to quit, but then Anthea admitted that Ant was right and decided to hand in her number.

Ant praised Anthea's decision to throw in the towel, but when John reiterated his desire to remain, he was told to "f**k off" back to the accommodation.

Before the episode ended, Jack Maynard became the third celebrity to leave the series.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Monday nights on Channel 4.

