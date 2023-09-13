Celebrity SAS confirms release date and shares first-look cast photo

Minnow Films - Channel 4

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins spoilers follow.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has announced its 2023 launch date with a first-look photo.

The gruelling reality competition will return on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 at 9.30pm, before moving to Sundays at 9pm starting on October 1. It'll run for seven episodes total.



The directing staff — made up of ex-special forces officers Billy Billingham MBE, Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver — will put 16 celebrities through their paces in the jungles of Thung Ui, North Vietnam.

This year's cast includes pop stars Gareth Gates, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran, as well as I'm a Celebrity star and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"I loved being on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins because it put me in situations that I would never put myself in normally," Heaton said.

"It got me to think outside the box. It got me uncomfortable. It's only then you learn where your real limits are."

Ex-Celebrity Big Brother stars Danielle Lloyd and Jermaine Pennant, TV presenter-turned-psychotherapist Melinda Messenger, rugby legend Gareth Thomas and TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent and Amber Turner are also participating.

"It's the type of show that pushes you to breaking point, and it's something I'll never forget. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Arg said.

Rounding out the celebrity cast are Love Island's Montana Brown and Teddy Soares, comedian Zoe Lyons, Hollyoaks cast member Kirsty-Leigh Porter and athletes Perri Shakes-Drayton and Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE.

"You don't get the opportunity to do something this hard in life, so I couldn't say no," Montana said.

"This was the hardest challenge I've ever experienced, but I proved to myself that I'm actually quite tough and I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Her fellow Love Island star Teddy added: "The whole experience was overwhelming, but for me, it was one of the experiences that I will never, ever be able to live down."

These celebrities will face all their luxuries being stripped away as they endure physical and mental challenges designed to push them to their limits.

