Celebrity Millennium Cruise Passengers Test Positive for COVID on Fully Vaccinated Ship

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millenium have tested positive for COVID-19 amid a fully vaccinated ship.

The cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Group, departed from St. Maarten on June 5 for a seven-night Caribbean sail.

"Today two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required end of cruise testing," the cruise line said in a statement. "The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team."

The cruise line added, "We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation."

Per Celebrity Millennium's COVID-19 health and safety policy, "All guests 16 years and older must be fully vaccinated with all COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at least 14 days prior to sailing. As of August 1, 2021, all guests age 12 and older must be fully vaccinated."

The cruise line previously outlined the different checkpoints guests had to go through to be able to set sail.

"Celebrity Millennium is sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests," the company said.

Celebrity continued, "All guests on Celebrity Millennium were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing from St. Maarten this past Saturday."

"This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit," the statement concluded.

