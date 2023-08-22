Celebrity MasterChef eliminates another contestant

BBC

Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow.

Celebrity MasterChef was back tonight (August 22) with another kitchen full of famous faces doing their best to impress judges John Torode and Greg Wallace.

Competing tonight were Strictly pro Dianne Buswell, Love Island runner-up Luca Bish, Robin of Sherwood’s Michael Praed, Emmerdale's Amy Walsh, and singer apl.de.ap.

In the kitchen, the line-up was one of the most impressive with all five celebs managing to put in top-tier performances. But alas, one had to leave and it was sadly Dianne who didn't make it through to the next round.

Early on it was Amy who emerged as the one to beat, after she served up a tasty dish that left Greg and John mightily impressed.

Also looking good was Luca who impressed, not just with his pork fillet, but with his willingness to help the other contestants.

The chef who seemed to struggle the most was Michael, who managed to cook his scallops well, thanks to Luca's help, but his dish didn't fully come together.

In the next round Luca and Amy impressed again but it was Michael who really got the judges talking.

The actor cooked a pan-fried calf's liver with champ, with a chocolate molten cake for dessert.

Greg described the liver as perfectly cooked and named Michael his 'cook of the day', making him the first celeb to go through to the next round.

Joining Michael were Amy, Luca, and apl.de.ap, who all gave steadily good performances throughout the episode.

After her elimination, a tearful Dianne said:"I feel gutted to be the first one to go home, I think the elimination's getting to me. I am used to them though but they never get easier."

Next week Michael, Amy, Luca, and apl.de.ap, will all compete for a spot in the semi-final.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

