Celebrity MasterChef airs unexpected elimination twist

The heats for the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef continued, with four celebrities competing for a place in the quarter final.

Last night’s episode saw Richie Anderson become the first celebrity to be eliminated, with James Buckley, Dani Dyer, Mica Ven and Marcus Brigstocke all progressing.

Tonight’s (August 3) episode saw the quartet battle it out for three places in the next round, with the group taking part in three culinary challenges before the final result.

After feeling the heat of the kitchen, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace made their final decision, with the pair shockingly opting to send all four celebrities through to the next round.

The duo confirmed that Marcus and Dani were guaranteed passage by virtue of their dishes, and that it was too close to call between Mica and James, with the quandary resulting in zero eliminations.

The first part of the show saw the group split into pairs for two challenges, the first of which took place in the MasterChef kitchen.

Each group – Dani and James versus Mica and Marcus – had to cook a dish from a written recipe, which had only been given to one member of the pair.

If this wasn’t difficult enough, the pairs then headed to real kitchens to see how they’d fare in a professional environment.

Dani and James were placed in a restaurant that modernised classic British cuisine, with the former Love Island star thriving as she imagined a future career in gastronomy.

Meanwhile, Mica and Marcus plied their trade at an Indian restaurant in Mayfair, with the dishes being cooked over an open fire.

