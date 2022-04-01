Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson, a pioneer in creating palettes for every shade, has died

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read
AJ Crimson attends Zeus&#39; 1st celebrity brunch celebrating CEO Lemuel Plummer&#39;s birthday on April 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
AJ Crimson, a makeup artist whose high-profile clients included Fergie, Hilary Duff and Regina King, has died, according to a statement from his family.

"AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership," Crimson's family wrote in a statement to USA TODAY.

No cause of death was given.

"AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole," his family's statement continued.

After working on sets for TV and films, Crimson launched his own makeup brand in 2012, AJ Crimson Beauty, which was dedicated to creating an expansive palette of foundations and shades for women of varying complexions. In an interview with Allure, he credited singer Estelle as the inspiration behind his entrepreneurship.

"I was traveling with Estelle, we didn’t have a great contour color for her," he told the magazine in 2017 before opening his NYC storefront. "I believe Estelle inspired the movement of what AJ Crimson would be and what the brand is becoming. There are a lot of brands that I’ve used for years that I love, but everybody's missing a shade — that deepest color."

AJ Crimson considered Estelle to be the inspiration behind his cosmetics brand.
A week before his death, Crimson announced on Instagram he was extending his brand and showed off new vegan makeup brushes. The comments on the post were flooded with tributes and memories of the iconic artist as news of his death spread.

Many celebrities, leaders in fashion and fellow makeup artists also mourned his genius and professionalism in the world of cosmetics.

"My dear AJ.. I’m going to miss you. The fact that I won’t be able to see your beautiful smile or feel your aura of positive energy walk into a room breaks my heart," singer and actress Christina Milian wrote on Instagram Thursday. "You made your own lane ... You did it with love and intention. Most especially to show the true beauty of minority women everywhere."

