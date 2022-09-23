'Celebrity Jeopardy!': All of your questions answered about ABC's new primetime edition

Get a clue – actually several – about “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

The first-ever primetime iteration of the star-studded tournament hosted by Mayim Bialik premieres Sunday, with Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), "Saturday Night Live" cast member Ego Nwodim and longtime Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter facing off. More has gone into this version of the quiz show than merely swapping famous contestants for non-celebrities. There's an entirely new round – hello, Triple Jeopardy! – with three Daily Doubles.

But you won't even need the show's "Think" music to figure it all out. Our answers to all of your “Celebrity Jeopardy!” questions are here.

How to watch 'Celebrity Jeopardy!?'

ABC will air the program weekly on Sundays at 8 EDT/PDT. The game show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

What is Triple Jeopardy!?

Tasked with adapting a half-hour quiz show into an hourlong format, the "Jeopardy!" squad borrowed from a version of the show that airs in another country, executive producer Michael Davies said on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast posted on the game show's YouTube channel this month. Davies said he wanted to avoid two 30-minute games in order to let "the shows "breathe a little bit more" and provide "more interaction with Mayim and our celebrity players."

For the round, clue values are tripled (ranging from $300 to $1500) and there are three hidden Daily Doubles. For the Jeopardy! round, clues range from $100 to $500 (half the value in the syndicated version of the show), and Double Jeopardy! ranges from $200 to $1000.

How is 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' structured?

Twenty-seven celebrities brave enough to test their know-how on television will face off in nine weekly quarter-final games. The winners of those matches will throw down in three semifinals episodes. And the victorious trio from those games will battle in one final faceoff for bragging rights and $1 million donated to their chosen charity.

What other celebrities are competing on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!?'

Next week, Eddie Huang, Iliza Shlesinger and Reggie Watts will play. In the third battle, Ike Barinholtz, Jalen Rose and Constance Wu will compete.

Joel Kim Booster, Michael Cera, John Michael Higgins, Hasan Minhaj, B.J. Novak, Patton Oswalt, Candace Parker, Phoebe Robinson, Matt Rogers, Ray Romano and Aisha Tyler are also scheduled to compete.

Are 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' questions easier than regular 'Jeopardy!?'

In a word: Yes. In a video shared to the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel Sept. 15, Davies acknowledged that because the stars don't take an audition test beforehand, "We don't really know how smart they are... We don't really know the trivia level of the players who are playing the game. So we wanted to ease up the material in the Jeopardy! round. Double Jeopardy! it gets harder. Triple Jeopardy! it gets harder again, but it's a much more accessible show for an entire family."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celebrity Jeopardy!: When does it premiere? What is Triple Jeopardy!?