Celebrity Hunted airs first star being caught

Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer has aired its first star being caught as the Hunters captured former Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp.

Last week's Celebrity Hunted ended on a cliffhanger when The Devil's Hour actor Nikesh Patel, who unable to start the show due to C OVID, used his bank card at Euston station. This gave his location away to the Hunters.

As tonight's (April 4) episode started, Nikesh narrowly escaped the Hunters when he set off to be reunited with his fiancé Nicola.

After admitting that she was due to appear on TV, Nicola phoned a producer on the show to arrange a cab using the same burner phone she used to call Nikesh in last week's episode.

Nicola changed out the SIM card and assumed the phone couldn't be traced. However, the Hunters were, in fact, listening in on the call. They heard Nicola reveal her and Nikesh's location to be a hotel in Birmingham.



At the hotel, Nicola and Nikesh were each approached by a Hunter on foot. After making a run for it, Nicola became the first of 10 celebs to be captured.

"I can't lie, I'm absolutely devastated. I was so determined to make it to the end, but I started this thing on my own. I've now passed on that baton, and I hope that he can make it all the way," Nicola told cameras after learning she was the only one to be caught.

Elsewhere, comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster decided to disguise themselves as a leopard and white cat and hide out at fellow contestants Nik and Eva Speakman's house.

As for Nikesh, he hid in the back of a film prop van, but the Hunters managed to track him via CCTV to an address in Birmingham. The episode left viewers on yet another cliffhanger.

If you're able to donate to Stand Up to Cancer, you can set up one-time or recurring contributions on the charity's official website. You can also give £40, £30, £20 or £10 by texting FORTY, THIRTY, TWENTY or TEN to 70404.



