Celebrity Gogglebox star Shaun Ryder says he knows "how many grams there are in an ounce"

Photo credit: Channel 4

From Digital Spy

Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder and his bandmate Bez have emerged as fan favourites on this year's series of Celebrity Gogglebox, and in tonight's instalment (June 19) they were providing the laughs once again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last week, Shaun delighted fans by revealing he was about to adopt some "battery-operated chickens", as opposed to the far more conventional battery hens.

This time around, however, Shaun kept viewers entertained with a rather cheeky confession.

As the assortment of the celebrities were shown coverage of the government proposing a reduction to the social distancing rules, it triggered a discussion between Shaun and Bez on units of measurement.

Photo credit: Channel 4

Related: Eamonn Holmes says people "judged him wrongly" as he responds to Celebrity Gogglebox altering episode



After learning that the two-metre social distancing rule could be reduced to a metre, Bez said: "But what's a metre at arm's length?"

Shaun replied: "I don't know, I'm still in f***ing feet, me." He then confessed: "I know how many grams there are in an ounce..."

"You should keep that knowledge to yourself, mate," responded Bez before the pair of them broke into laughter.

Check it out for yourself below:

Also in the episode, Bez declared that he was actually "kind of" gutted that lockdown restrictions were coming to an end because he's "had such a great lockdown, me".

Story continues

"I've had a good lockdown," Shaun said in agreement. "And I also like seeing nobody out there on the street."

We hope you all had a great lockdown, too.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4.



The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like