Celebrity Gogglebox star names wacky fashion accessory for his "battery operated chickens"

Celebrity Gogglebox has provided viewers with the epic conclusion to the "battery operated chickens" saga.

Earlier in the series, Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder proudly announced to his mate Bez that he was about to adopt a batch of former battery hens, which he seemingly believed to be powered by Duracell or some other brand of power cell.



Fans across the nation have eagerly awaited an update on the situation (probably), and they got exactly that in tonight's episode (July 17) of the Channel 4 show.



And what an update it was.

Right at the top of the episode, Shaun emerged with a colourful set of knitted jumpers. But they weren't just any old knitted jumpers. No, they were chicken jumpers.

"Look at this. Chicken... chicken jumpers," said Shaun, holding tiny red, yellow and blue pieces of knitwear in his hand.

"Cool," replied Bez, genuinely impressed. "How you going to decide which chicken [is wearing what]? Have you got them yet?"

"No! Not got them yet until August," said Shaun. "But she's (he didn't specify who "she" is) putting initials on them as well, I think, so they'll look like Chipmunks. She already knows who's wearing what."

Bez they astutely noted that the jumpers kind of looked like nappies, before lining them up with his crotch to prove how good a fit they'd make.

"I suppose they could put them on and tidy their own shit up, couldn't they?" said Shaun.

Following a brief lull in laughter, Shaun then added: "That's got to be a sign of madness that, ain't it? Making chicken jumpers."

May their battery life last for many years.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4.

