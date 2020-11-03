J.Lo, Christina Aguilera, Lizzo and more make powerful statements with risqué Election Day looks

Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Christina Aguilera all showed off their voting outfits on Instagram — and they were far from subtle. (Photos: Instagram)

Celebrities are using Election Day fashion as a form of advocacy. From ballgowns to platform shoes, stars are putting together the most elaborate and statement-making outfits to get the point across that this is an election not to be missed.

Christina Aguilera

In a couture Viktor & Rolf tulle gown, Christina Aguilera sent a clear sartorial message: “F*** this I’m going voting.” The “Dirty” singer shared the look on Instagram with a powerful caption. “I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect,” she wrote. “This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6-year-old. But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let's create a better & more united future for us all! You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change.”

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been hitting the campaign trail for Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. But before performing hit “Shallow” for Pennsylvania voters on Monday night she cast her ballot pantsless and in a sky-high pair of platforms.

Lizzo

Fan-favorite Lizzo opted for a more risque outfit, wearing half of a jumpsuit inspired by the American flag. In an Instagram post encouraging everyone to vote, the singer wrote, “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez dressed up her gym selfie with an “I voted” sticker stuck on her bare chest. Sporting a hot pink sports bra and sunglasses, she shared on Instagram: “¡Yo voté! ¡Vamos America! I voted! Let’s go America!”

Kim Kardashian West

Wearing a red shirt with her black bra visible thanks to the top’s sheer fabric, Kim Kardashian West, whose husband Kanye West is on the ballot as a presidential candidate in a dozen states, shared on Instagram that she voted. While she didn’t explicitly call out who she put down on her ballot, the 40-year-old hinted that she opted for Biden and Harris.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry took an unconventional approach with a giant voter sticker headpiece over a sweater dress. Who needs to hold a sign on a street corner when you can wear one?!

Kendall Jenner

For her Halloween birthday party, Kendall Jenner emulated Pamela Anderson’s character in the 90s movie Barb Wire by wearing a black bodysuit and sheer tights. Pictured on top of a motorcycle, she encouraged followers to vote.

Beyonce

Regardless of what you are wearing to vote, the only thing that matters is that you get out and vote. It’s what Beyonce wants.

