Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson and other stars share Easter messages while in quarantine

Jennifer Lopez sent her followers a special Easter message. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Thanks to shelter-in-place orders and social distancing, traditional Easter celebrations have been scrapped in favor of indoor egg hunts, drive-by Easter Bunnies and virtual church services. While Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry spent the day popping by Joel Osteen’s online sermon, other celebrities helped keep spirits up by sharing their own at-home festivities, from dyeing eggs to hosting dance parties.

“I know these are challenging times, but today is a day we celebrate miracles so let’s pray for our own in the very near future,” Jennifer Lopez told fans in an Instagram video, adding a bunny ear filter to a photo of her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s blended brood.

Rita Wilson, whose husband Tom Hanks spent the previous evening hosting Saturday Night Live at Home, also referenced her faith, displayed the palm frond she and fellow Orthodox Christians use to mark Palm Sunday. The actress, who recently recovered from COVID-19, added that she’d be making an appearance at Diddy’s virtual charity dance-a-thon, which the rapper promoted with a Brady Bunch-inspired video featuring his six quarantined kids.

Mom of three Jessica Simpson, meanwhile, reported for Easter Bunny duty in pastel tie-dyed sweats and a beauty mask. Demi Moore also rocked tie-dye as she hunted eggs and wished followers a happy Easter and Passover.

Rosie O’Donnell got crafty, showing off a basketful of colorful striped eggs ready to be hidden. And Salma Hayek hit up the kitchen, sharing her recipe for handmade Easter chocolates.

Heidi Klum donned sparkly bunny ears and posted a photo of her family’s Easter decorations.

Animal lover Kaley Cuoco used an adorable rabbit pal to encourage fans to adopt, not shop, for bunnies.

Sidelined by social distancing, many stars opted to share memories from Easters past. Kelly Ripa and Sarah Hyland dug into their family photo albums, while Miley Cyrus posted an old bunny-inspired Vogue shoot. Gisele Bündchen also reflected on the spirit of “renewal and rebirth” in a post featuring a family portrait alongside husband Tom Brady.

