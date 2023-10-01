Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Hollywood Stars We’ve Lost This Year (Photos)

Photo credit: Getty Images

Fred White

White, the original drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire who played on their 1980 hit “Shining Star,” died Jan. 1 of undisclosed causes. He was 67.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Gangsta Boo

The Tennessee-based former member of the Oscar-winning rap group Three 6 Mafia, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, died Jan. 1 of undisclosed causes, though an autopsy is pending. She was 43.

James D. Brubaker

Brubaker, who started out as a driver on Hollywood sets before rising through the ranks to become a producer on films including “Rocky IV” and “Right Stuff,” died Jan. 3 after a series of strokes. He was 85.

Peter Rawley

Rawley, a longtime talent agent for ICM Partners and former MGM executive, died on Jan. 3. He was 85.

Photo credit: Gregory Yee/Twitter

Gregory Yee

Yee, a breaking news reporter for the LA Times, died Jan. 4 from complications from a respiratory illness. He was 33.

Earl Boen

Boen, a character actor best known for appearing in multiple “Terminator” films, died Jan. 5 from lung cancer, according to media reports. He was 81.

Mike Hill

Hill, an Oscar-winning film editor (“Apollo 13”) and longtime Ron Howard collaborator, died Jan. 5. He was 73.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Owen Roizman

Roizman, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of “The Exorcist” and “Tootsie,” died Jan. 6 following a long illness. He was 86.

Adam Rich

Rich, a former child star who played the youngest son in the ABC comedy “Eight is Enough,” died Jan. 7 from undisclosed causes. He was 54.

Bernard Kalb

The veteran journalist and author, who served as the first anchor of the CNN series “Reliable Sources,” died Jan. 8 from complications from a fall. He was 100.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Melinda Dillon

The actress, who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and Sydney Pollack’s “Absence of Malice,” died Jan. 9 of undisclosed causes. She was 83.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jeff Beck

The influential British guitar legend, born Geoffrey Arnold Beck, died Jan. 10 after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ben Masters

Masters, the handsome star of the soap opera “Passions,” died Jan. 11 from COVID. He was 75.

Lisa Marie Presley

Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and ex-wife of Michael Jackson, was a singer of her own. She died Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest at her home. She was 54.

Presley was also married to Danny Keough, whom she had a daughter Riley and son Benjamin with; Nicolas Cage; and Michael Lockwood, whom she had twin girls with.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Robbie Knievel

Knievel, the son of Evel Knievel and a notable stuntman of his own who racked up 350 jumps, died Jan. 13 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 60.

Photo credit: HBO

Al Brown

Veteran actor Al Brown, best known for playing Stanislaus “Stan” Valchek in the blockbuster HBO show “The Wire,” died Jan. 13 after battling Alzheimer’s. He was 83.

Photo credit: Getty Images

C.J. Harris

The singer and musician, who placed in the Top 6 on Season 13 of “American Idol,” on Jan. 15 from a heart attack. He was 31.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Lloyd Morrisett

Morrisett, the psychologist who co-created the beloved children’s series “Sesame Street” with Joan Ganz Cooney, died Jan. 15 of undisclosed causes. He was 93.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Gina Lollobrigida

Lollobrigida, a screen siren of the ’50s and ’60s, died in Rome on Jan. 16. She was 95 years old.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Seacat

The actress, who also served as a renowned acting coach to stars including Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Harvey Keitel and Michelle Williams, died Jan. 17. She was 86.

Photo credit: Getty Images

David Crosby

The musician, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died Jan. 18 after a long, undisclosed illness. He was 81.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sal Piro

Piro, who stoked audience participation routines for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and extended its popularity as a cult classic, died Jan. 21 of undisclosed causes. He was 71.

Photo credit: CBS

Lance Kerwin

The actor, who starred in “Salem’s Lot” and “James at 15,” died Jan. 23 of undisclosed causes. He was 62.

Photo credit: YouTube

Randy Gonzalez

The social media star, who became famous for lip-syncing and doing comedy skits with his son under the handle Enkyboys, died Jan. 25 after battling colon cancer. He was 35.

Photo credit: The Severus Co.

Gregory Allen Howard

The award-winning screenwriter of “Remember the Titans” and “Ali,” who was also a prolific playwright, producer, author and public speaker, died Jan. 27 at his home in Miami after a brief illness. He was 70.

Photo credit: CBS

Charles Kimbrough

The actor, who played anchorman Jim Dial on the popular late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 of unspecified causes. He was 86.

Cindy Williams

The beloved actress, who played one-half of the sitcom duo “Laverne and Shirley,” died Jan. 25 after a brief illness. She was 75.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Lisa Loring

The actress, who played the Wednesday Addams in the ’60s series “The Addams Family,” died Jan. 28 from complications of a stroke. She was 64.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jeffrey Ballard

The veteran publicist, whose clients included Zac Efron, Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul, died on Jan. 30 after a five-year battle with cancer.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Cody Longo

The “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights” actor was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Feb. 8. He was 34.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Howard Bragman

The veteran publicist was best known over his 30-plus year career as a crisis communications expert and for guiding several celebrities in coming out publicly, including actress Meredith Baxter and NFL player Michael Sam. He died on Feb. 11 after a battle with leukemia.

Photo credit: (“Bourne” photo: Universal. Inset courtesy of Murtha Skouras Agency)

Oliver Wood

The veteran cinematographer behind several of the “Bourne” films, “Step Brothers,” and “Face/Off,” died Feb. 13 of cancer. He was 80.

Photo credit: MGM

Raquel Welch

The award-winning actress and iconic sex symbol known for her roles in “Fantastic Voyage,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Legally Blonde” died Feb. 15 after a brief illness at the age of 82.

Photo credit: Kelli Pickler and husband Kyle Jacobs (Getty Images)

Kyle Jacobs

The country songwriter, who penned hits for Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins and his wife, Kellie Pickler, was found dead at his Nashville, Tennessee home on Feb. 15 in an apparent suicide. He was 49.

Photo credit: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Stella Stevens

The actress, whose films included “The Nutty Professor” with Jerry Lewis, “Girls! Girls! Girls!” with Elvis Presley, and “The Poseidon Adventure,” died on Feb. 17 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 84.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Richard Belzer

The original cast member of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” died on Feb. 19 at the age of 78.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jansen Panettiere

The death of the former child actor, who got his start on Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel, was reported on Feb. 20. The 28-year-old was the younger brother of “Nashville”star Hayden Panettiere and the two costarred in “Tiger Cruise”and “The Forger.”

Photo credit: Getty Images/YouTube

Ricou Browning

The actor, stuntman and diver whose work in the 1954 sci-fi classic “Creature From the Black Lagoon” launched his career as an expert water-based filmmaker, died on Feb. 28, less than two weeks after his 93rd birthday.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jay Weston

The veteran producer of Hollywood films including 1972’s “Lady Sings the Blues” starring Diana Ross and 1968’s “For Love of Ivy” starring Sidney Poitier died Feb. 28. He was 93.

Photo credit: (Photo:) Huty17601 009

Wayne Shorter

The virtuoso saxophonist and principal architect of modern jazz music died March 2. He was 89.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tom Sizemore

The veteran character actor known for nervy and visceral tough-guy roles in films like “Heat” and Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” died March 3. He was 61.

Photo credit: YouTube

Dave Wills

The Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer for the past 18 years died on March 5.

Photo credit: Gety Images

Robert Blake

The actor best known as TV’s “Barretta” born Michael James Gubitosi, died March 9 at the age of 89 in Los Angeles from heart disease.

Photo credit: UPN

Sean Lampkin

The actor and comedian was best known for his role as bar owner Nipsey on the 1990s sitcom “Martin,” died in early March. He was 54.

Photo credit: Disney

Rolly Crump

The legendary Disney animator and Imagineer, whose designs helped define the early days of Disneyland, died March 12 at the age of 93.

Photo credit: (Photo courtesy of Anderson Group PR)

Davood Roostaei

The Iranian-American artist died suddenly the week of March 13 in Los Angeles, where he called home for the last 23 years. He was 63.

Photo credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jim Gordon

The revered session drummer of the 1960s and ’70s whose beats were heard on dozens of recordings including Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla” and the Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album, died in a prison medical facility on March 13. He was 71.

Photo credit: Getty

Bobby Caldwell

The R&B and jazz singer best known for his 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do for Love,” died March 14 after suffering from “floxing,” shorthand for fluoroquinolone toxicity syndrome. He was at age 71.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lance Reddick

The veteran character actor best known for key supporting roles in films like “John Wick” and the TV series “The Wire,” died March 17 at the age of 60.

Peter Hardy

The TV character actor best known for his roles in Australian drama series “McLeod’s Daughter” and in the movie “Chopper,” died March 16 at the age of 66 after drowning in a snorkeling accident off the Australian coast.

Photo credit: YouTube

Peter Warner



The Oscar-winning veteran TV director of such series as “Moonlighting” and “A Different World,” died on March 21, his brother, producer Tom Werner said.

Photo credit: Photo courtesy of Gary Hahn

Mark Russell

Piano-playing comedian and political satirist Mark Russell died March 30 at the age of 90. He was best known for his PBS specials, which he taped six times a year from 1975 to 2004. His routines, which he sang and performed on piano, sent up politicians with timely lyrical updates of classic songs.

Photo credit: BBC Points West (YouTube)

Norman Reynolds

Norman Reynolds, known for his production design work for films in the “Star Wars” franchise and the first Indiana Jones film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” died April 6. He was 89.

Photo credit: YouTube

John Regan

John Regan, the bass player who toured with Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, The Rolling Stones, Billy Idol and David Bowe, died April 8. He was 71.

Anne Perry

The teen murderer-turned-crime novelist who inspired Kate Winslet’s role in 1994’s “Heavenly Creatures” died on April 10.

Photo credit: Getty/CBS

Elizabeth Hubbard

Soap opera actress Elizabeth Hubbard, who dominated in the role of businesswoman Lucinda Walsh in CBS’ “As the World Turns,” died the weekend of April 10. She was 89 years old.

Mark Sheehan

The beloved guitarist and co-founder of the Irish ban The Script, died April 14 after a brief illness. He was 46.

Len Goodman

The former head judge of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” died on April 22 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 78.

Harry Belafonte

The legendary singer known for hits including “Banana Boat (Day-O)” and “Jump in the Line” died on April 25 of congestive heart failure. He was 96.

Jerry Springer

The former Cincinatti news anchor and mayor who created a new brand of television talk shows died on April 27 after a brief illness. He was 79.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Joe Gayton

Film and television writer-producer Joe Gayton, cocreator and executive producer of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels,” died May 14. He was 66 years old.

Andy Rourke

The influential musician best known as the bassist for the seminal indie band The Smiths, died May 19 of pancreatic cancer. He was 59.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Martin Amis

The British author of 15 novels including “Money: A Suicide Note” and “The Zone of Interest,” died of esophageal cancer on May 19. He was 73.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tina Turner

The legendary singer and two-time Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee died on on May 24 after a long illness. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It”singer was 83.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Leon Ichaso

The Cuban-born director of TV shows from “Miami Vice” to “Queen of the South” and films including 2006’s “El Cantante,” died unexpectedly of a heart attack on May 22. He was 74.

Photo credit: Getty/Netflix

Anna Shay

Shay appeared on two seasons of the Netflix show “Bling Empire,” as an heiress with a lot of wealth. She died unexpectedly at the age of 62.

Mike Batayeh

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of “Breaking Bad” as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski. He died in his sleep at the age of 52.

Samantha Weinstein

The Canadian actress and voiceover artist, who played Heather in the 2013 remake of “Carrie,” died of a rare form of ovarian cancer on May 14. She was 28.

Paxton Whitehead

Paxton Whitehead, the Tony-nominated British actor best known for his snooty roles on “Mad About You” and in the Rodney Dangerfield comedy “Back to School,” died June 16 at age 85.

Teresa Tayl0r

The Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor and star of Richard Linklater’s 1991 Gen X classic “Slacker” died the weekend of June 18, the band announced on Twitter. Taylor, who was also known as Teresa Nervosa, was 60.

Josephine Chaplin

Josephine Chaplin

The daughter of screen legend Charlie Chaplin, who appeared with her father in his films “Limelight” and “A Countess From Hong Kong,” died on July 24 at age 74.

Sineád O'Connor (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Sineád O’Connor

The Irish singer of the smash 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” who ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live,” died on July 26 at the age of 56.

Bo Goldman

Bo Goldman

The Oscar-Winning cowriter of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” died at age 90 0n July 25. He won a second Oscar for 1981’s “Melvin and Howard” and was nominated again for 1993’s “Scent of a Woman.”

Inga Swenson

Inga Swenson

The Emmy- and Tony-nominated actress played German cook Gretchen Kraus on the ABC sitcom “Benson” died on July 23.

