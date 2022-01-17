Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International cancel cruises as COVID spreads

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean International, both subsidiaries of Royal Caribbean Group, have canceled cruises as COVID continues to spread.

Celebrity has postponed the restart on its Celebrity Eclipse, canceling multiple sailings in the process, Susan Lomax, spokesperson for Celebrity, told USA TODAY late Sunday. Celebrity pushed the ship's resumption of sailing from the end of March to the end of April, before the ship begins its Alaska sailing season.

Four "Pacific Coast" sailings were nixed as a result:

  • March 26

  • April 2

  • April 9

  • April 16

The cruise line made the decision as "part of our continuous review of our operating plans as we return to service," Lomax said.

Passengers who had been booked on the canceled sailings have been offered a 100% refund or a "lift and shift" to a "coastal" sailing on the line's Celebrity Millennium.

32. Celebrity Eclipse, built by Celebrity Cruises in 2010, weighs 121,878 GT and carries 2,853 passengers at double occupancy.
32. Celebrity Eclipse, built by Celebrity Cruises in 2010, weighs 121,878 GT and carries 2,853 passengers at double occupancy.

Optional? CDC's new COVID mitigation program will be voluntary for cruises. Here's what that means.

'We found out while we were flying': Last-minute cruise cancellations leave travelers scrambling

Royal Caribbean International canceled another sailing after canceling sailings on multiple ships earlier this month.

The line's two-night sailing on Independence of the Seas originally set to depart on Jan. 22 has been scrapped "as a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances," Royal Caribbean said in a statement shared by spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro Monday.

Passengers who were booked on Independence of the Seas' Jan. 22 sailing are receiving "compensation options" including a full refund, according to the statement.

Norwegian Cruise Line has also canceled sailings on the majority of its ships.

'Turning into a nightmare': Norwegian cancels sailing mid-cruise, passengers to be stuck on board for days

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean cancel sailings as COVID spreads

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Turning into a nightmare': Norwegian cancels sailing mid-cruise, passengers to be stuck on board for days

    Norwegian Cruise Line canceled a sailing on its Norwegian Gem ship while the vessel was in the middle of a voyage due to COVID.

  • Tourists stranded at sea as Norwegian Caribbean cruise forced to return to NYC after Covid outbreak

    Passengers say they have not been made aware of any positive Covid-19 cases on board

  • Omicron 'not the same as flu' - China expert

    Zhang Boli, a government medical adviser, told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday (January 16) that the Omicron variant is "not the same as the flu".China on Monday reported 223 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for January 16, an increase from 119 a day earlier. The increase in infections was mainly driven by more cases in the cities of Tianjin and Anyang, where Omicron has been found in local clusters.Tianjin and Anyang have reported slightly more than 600 local symptomatic infections from the current outbreaks, smaller than many clusters overseas, but authorities there have still limited movement within the cities and trips outside.

  • Don’t Park Your Hellcat At An Airport

    In case you didn’t already have some common sense…

  • Rita Wilson Is Joining '1883' and She Completely Transformed Her Look for the Show

    Rita Wilson is the latest star to join the Paramount+ hit. See the incredible behind-the-scenes photo of her and Faith Hill.

  • Brett Kavanaugh Says He Is Victim Of 'Grotesque Character Assassination' In Angry Denial Of Sexual Assault Allegations

    Supreme Court nominee says his name has been 'totally and permanently destroyed'.

  • Kanye West: Amber Rose regrets ‘immature’ Kardashian tweet

    ‘Kanye West I’ll leave [it] up to the Kartrashians to humiliate you when they’re done with you’ Rose’s 2015 tweet read

  • Amber Rose Calls 2015 Tweet About Kanye West 'Immature,' Says Kardashians Didn't 'Deserve That'

    "Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity," Amber Rose wrote Sunday on her Instagram Story

  • Kylie Jenner’s baby shower dress is so demure

    Kylie Jenner enjoyed a giraffe-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of her second child and looked gorgeous in a white knitted maxi dress. See pictures:

  • Airport selfies for Djokovic as Australian Open begins

    Posing for selfies with fans in Dubai, tennis star Novak Djokovic was a world away from where he thought he would be on Monday.It's the first day of the Australian Open and instead of warming up to play center court in front of thousands, the Serbian is headed for home.The world number one flew out of Melbourne on Sunday after Australia's Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa.The ruling capped off days of drama over his unvaccinated status, and dealt a final blow to Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win.Thousands of miles away back in Melbourne, many are happy to see the back of him and for the focus to return to tennis:"I'm relieved, that should've been organised before he came to Australia. So I'm glad it's all over.""I think it was highly anticipated, the decision making, and I think it was kind of dragged on a little bit too long.""Well I'm just glad the focus is now on what we're all here for - yeah the Australian Open."Under Australia's immigration laws, Djokovic would usually be subject to a three-year entry ban.But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open to him, noting that there was room for a waiver "in the right circumstances".

  • Police take no action over tweet that revealed JK Rowling’s home

    The Harry Potter author contacted officers after transgender rights activists tweeted a photograph of her house in Edinburgh.

  • Trailblazing Arab lawmaker shakes up Israeli politics

    Mansour Abbas broke a longstanding taboo when he led his Arab party into Israel's governing coalition last year. Abbas, a once obscure politician, is the linchpin of the shaky union, securing hefty budgets and favorable policies for his constituents and even winning an audience with the king of Jordan. “We are equal partners the whole way, part of the coalition, for the first time in the state of Israel,” Abbas recently told the Israeli news site Ynet.

  • Ex-champion Sofia Kenin out in 1st round of Australian Open

    Sofia Kenin was the Australian Open champion in 2020, and made it to the final of the French Open, too, that year, when she climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 4. The 11th-seeded Kenin was beaten by 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 7-6 (2), 7-5 in an all-American matchup. Keys, also a former Top 10 player who reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2015, used 16 aces to extend her recent run of success: She is coming off a hard-court title at Adelaide on Saturday.

  • The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

    Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction. Find Out: These Are...

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is