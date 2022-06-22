Celebrity Couples Can't Stop Wearing Matching Nail Art

Manicures Are Replacing Couples Tattoos

There are three stages of a relationship that every celebrity couple goes through: the potential couple is spotted canoodling in a dark corner at a restaurant or event, one-half of the potential couple soft launches the relationship on Instagram, and finally, the couple confirms they're together by making their red carpet debut.

Lately, Hollywood couples have been taking their relationships to the next, next level with matching nail art.

"It's such a nostalgic, late '90s flashback, says Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist and founder of Julie K Nail Artelier in New York City of couples manicures. "When you had a crush on someone but you didn't want everyone to know, you would put their name in a little secret spot. Now couples are showing their love all the way down to their finger tips." The nail artist says the manicure trend is also a result of the rise of male nail art in recent years.

Before Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shared that they drink each other's blood, they commemorated their love with coordinating manicures. To celebrate their January 2022 engagement, the couple chose chrome nail art looks created by Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA.

Bonding over manicures has been a cornerstone in the couple's relationship. MGK and Fox have also showed off matching nail art inspired by the musician's song "My Bloody Valentine," the music video in which the actress starred in and fueled couple rumors. They've even taken romantic baths while wearing coordinating pedicures.

One would typically say MGK and Fox are attached at the hip, but they're actually attached at the nail — quite literally. The couple showed up to the December 2021 launch party of MGK's UN/DN LAQR nail polish brand chained together by the their nails. Naturally they both had bubble pink manicures, too.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event

MGK's friend and collaborator Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian are also fans of the couple manicure. The newlyweds wore nail art featuring each other's initials in Old English script to the 2022 Met Gala. Kardashian's manicure was done by Kim Truong, and Barker's was created by Naomi Yasuda.

J.Lo has also worn her heart on her nails with a similar manicure by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. The star's French tips were accented with a gold hearts on her index and pinky fingers, and fiancé Ben Affleck's initials on her ring finger.

And if Old English letters aren't your thing, there are always rhinestones. After several Instagram soft launches and dinners in Staten Island, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirmed they were a couple. The SKIMS founder gave a subtle nod to her boyfriend by sharing a photo of her long coffin-shaped hot pink nails with a shiny silver "P" embellishment on her right ring finger.

Congrats to all of these couples for reaching this important relationship milestone.